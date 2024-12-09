Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams scores to celebrate the weekend of his tenth anniversary as Athletic Club player

The Black Stars forward helped the red-hot Basque club to their fourth win in a row in La Liga on Sunday

Williams joined the La Liga outfit from their youth side ten years ago and has since been a key figure at Bilbao

Inaki Williams crowned his tenth year at Athletic Bilbao with a goal against Villareal.

The Ghana international celebrated the tenth anniversary of his first-team debut on Saturday, December 6, 2024.

Athletic Club confirmed the tenth year of his debut with a special message on social media, stating how they adore the Spanish-born forward.

Inaki Williams crowns tenth-anniversary celebration with a goal against Villareal. Photo: Twitter/ @AthleticClub.

"Ten years since the official debut of Inaki Williams. How many moments at your side... and those we have left together! Step by step, writing the history of this Athletic in golden letters. We love you, Iñaki," wrote the club on X.

Williams repaid the club with a strike to seal victory in the La Liga game against Villareal on Sunday. The Black Stars forward connected to an Oihan Sancet assist to seal the win as the Rojiblancos continued their red-hot run.

"Returning to good habits," wrote the strikeR after the win, recording his fourth of the La Liga campaign.

The 30-year-old forward has made 441 appearances and scored 106 goals for the Spanish outfit, per Transfermarkt.

Williams eyes La Liga title

The Ghana striker has set sights on winning La Liga with Athletic Bilbao despite Real Madrid and Barcelona being favourites.

Bilbao are enjoying one of their best runs in the league, currently on a four-game winning run and have not lost a match in the last five games.

The Copa de Rey holders are only four points behind leaders Barcelona.

“We mustn’t throw in the towel on anything,” he declared, as quoted by Africa Top Sports. “We must be ambitious. It’s a big deal, but why not?”

