Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has hailed the progress of teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City.

Issahaku earned a big move to Europe to join Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2022 but his career had a slow start in the Primeira Liga.

He was sent on loan to Leicester City last season where he rediscovered his form, helping the Foxes secure qualification back to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

Although he is yet to hit the ground running in the Premier League, Issahaku has delivered an assist in seven EPL games, per Transfermarkt.

“It’s really great, actually. I met Abdul for the first time at the national training camp with Ghana around six years ago,” Ayew told Showmax, as quoted by 3 News.

“This just shows that the boy has done a really good job and has worked hard to get to where he is today. All credit goes to him.”

In his time in the English Championship, Issahaku scored six goals and delivered 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Ayew joined the King Power outfit in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

Ayew eager to help Issahaku excel in the EPL

Since moving to England in 2016, Ayew has been a consistent performer in the league for the clubs he represented, from Aston Villa to Swansea and Crystal Palace.

The striker is yet to fully settle at Leicester but played a huge role in their first win of the season after starring in the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

“I am now here at Leicester City not only to continue my football journey but also to ensure that Abdul is in a good place, because I know it isn’t easy for young players. I was very lucky because I had my brother and a few other senior players who were always advising me,” Ayew said.

Ayew involved in heated exchange with Ati Zigi

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi were reportedly involved in a heated altercation after the defeat to Sudan on Tuesday (October 15).

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to the Falcons of Sudan and are now on the brink of missing the main Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco next year.

The defeat in the second-leg qualifier game left tempers flaring at the end of the match with the experienced forward reportedly displaying his frustration.

