Former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye has laid blame at the GFA for Ghana's AFCON failure

The Black Stars will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after finishing bottom of their qualifying group

He is expected to be reappointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports following the National Democratic Party's return to office

Former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has declared his intention to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) if he were reappointed as Sports Minister.

His remarks come in the wake of the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they finished last in Group F with only three points.

The team's disappointing performance in the qualifiers included three draws and three defeats over six matches.

Vanderpuye attributed the poor results to the GFA's mismanagement and criticized their handling of football in the country.

“I would have collapsed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) if I am the Sports Minister. The GFA are always sacking coaches when there is a problem, so why can’t the association be sacked or disbanded?” he told Pure FM as shared on social media.

Vanderpuye acknowledged that dissolving the GFA could lead to a FIFA ban but argued that such a move would create an opportunity to restructure and improve the system.

“I know FIFA will ban us, but we will use that time to do the right things. What is happening at the moment is worrying and it stinks. People are running the Black Stars with their interests, which is bad, and that has translated into the performance of the Black Stars,” he stated.

He also highlighted issues within the domestic league, alleging referee bias and favoritism in match officiating.

“The Ghana Premier League is not doing well, and I was told recently that some referees are selected for specific games. If I am the Sports Minister, do you expect me to be happy with this and watch it go on?” he added.

Ghana’s recent record has been troubling, with only one win in nine matches since the 2021 AFCON, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2023 AFCON.

This marks the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars will not participate in an AFCON tournament, set to take place in Morocco.

Nii Lante tipped for Sports Minister

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency is expected to be reappointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports following the National Democratic Party's return to office.

Nii Lante was revered for his stern leadership during his time as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

