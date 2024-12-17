Alejandro Garnacho has been awarded the 2024 Puskas Award at the FIFA The Best ceremony in Doha, Qatar

Garnacho's stunning bicycle kick was preferred ahead of 10 others, including that of Mohammed Kudus' solo goal

Named after legendary Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskás of the 1950s and 1960s, it was first given out in 2009

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has claimed the prestigious 2024 Puskás Award at the FIFA The Best ceremony, outshining Mohammed Kudus and a collection of other breathtaking strikes.

The annual accolade, presented by FIFA, celebrates the "most beautiful" or technically outstanding goal of the year, placing Garnacho alongside legendary winners like Ronaldo, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Alejandro Garnacho's stunning bicycle kick against Everton emerged as the winner of the Puskas Award at the 2024 FIFA The Best ceremony. Photos by Shaun Botterill and West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

Garnacho's overhead kick wins Puskas Award

In a year filled with unforgettable strikes, Garnacho's audacious overhead kick against Everton stood out as a masterpiece of athleticism and precision.

With the ball dipping into the box from a well-placed cross by Diogo Dalot, the young Argentine displayed remarkable awareness and body control, launching himself into the air to connect perfectly with a bicycle kick.

The sheer execution required a blend of supreme balance, timing, and technique—hallmarks of football's finest finishes.

Garnacho’s strike was not merely a goal but an expression of footballing artistry, earning widespread acclaim and leaving fans in awe.

Mohammed Kudus among contenders

The competition was fierce, with Mohammed Kudus’ extraordinary solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League among the shortlisted efforts.

Although Kudus finished outside the top three, his goal, which mesmerised defenders with a dazzling run before slotting home, showcased his ability to turn defence into attack with elegance and determination.

The final verdict

FIFA revealed that Garnacho’s acrobatic effort topped the voting, accumulating 26 points from both fans and a panel of experts.

Algerian forward Yassine Benzia claimed second place with 22 points, while Denis Omedi's strike rounded out the podium with 16 points.

For Mohammed Kudus and other contenders, the recognition is a testament to their creative brilliance and ability to deliver when it matters.

Source: YEN.com.gh