Mohammed Kudus has been compared to Africa Cup of Nations U20 winner Mathew Anim Cudjoe

The former Black Satellites midfielder helped Dundee United secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership

Anim Cudjoe left the Scottish outfit at the end of last season and he is expected to join a new club this summer

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe has been compared to West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

Anim Cudjoe, who is unattached after leaving Scottish outfit Dundee United in the summer transfer window, is believed to possess the qualities of Kudus and could be the player to deputize him in the national team.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene as a teenager after signing for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before spending a brief spell at Legon Cities.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Mohammed Kudus at Dundee United and West Ham United respectively. Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS @WestHam.

He also played a starring role as Ghana's U20 team won the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

He left for Europe to join Dundee United but after two seasons decided not to extend his stay as he looks for a new challenge, per Transfermarkt.

Samuel Anim Addo compares Anim Cudjoe to Kudus

His agent and the former manager of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has drawn similarities between the midfielder and Kudus.

According to Anim Addo, the talented winger is the only player in Ghana with the qualities of the West Ham ace.

He told Luv FM, as quoted by My Joy Online:

"The boy’s talent is beyond normal, if you look at Mohammed Kudus in the Black Stars my son is the only one in Ghana who has those qualities that Kudus possesses. If we give him the opportunity and he gets the right environment and the right structure.

“The day Kudus is not sparkling and needs to be substituted Matthew is the player we should be thinking of because all those qualities Kudus has Matthew has it too.

"Matthew is fearless and you know it, it's not easy to get young chaps with that kind of mentality and heart and we need to use them.”

Saudi giants chase Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus' future at West Ham United remains in doubt in the summer transfer window following interest from the Saudi Investment Fund.

The SIF owns four top clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. The other clubs owned by the Saudi government are Al-Ahli SC and Champions Al-Hilal.

Kudus was earlier reported to be on the radar of Al-Ittihad but the West Ham United star stated he wants to continue his career with the Hammers in a recent interview.

