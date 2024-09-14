Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro enjoyed their maiden training session with the FC Barcelona first-team

The budding talents joined the Catalan giants on transfer deadline day from their respective clubs in Ghana

They would hope to catch the eye of Hansi Flick as they bid to quickly rise through the ranks

Ghanaian teen sensations Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro are experiencing the pinnacle of their young careers after sealing a groundbreaking move to FC Barcelona.

Both players made history as the first talents to transition directly from the Ghana Premier League to one of Europe's elite clubs.

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah trained with Barcelona's first team days after joining the club in the summer transfer window. Photos by @FCBarcelona/X.

Source: Twitter

Oduro, Aziz Issah join Barcelona

David Oduro, a dynamic left-back known for his speed and versatility, secured a three-year deal with the Catalan giants from Accra Lions.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz Issah, a promising attacker who models his game after Lamine Yamal, joined Barca on a loan deal, making a last-minute transfer deadline move.

The duo are set to embark on their football journey with Barca Atletic, the club's reserve side, where their performances will determine their path toward the first team, per Citi Sports.

Oduro, Aziz Issah trains with Barcelona first team

In an exciting turn of events, the Ghanaian pair were granted the unique privilege of training with the Barcelona first team ahead of their La Liga clash against Girona.

Reports indicate that manager Hansi Flick called them up to participate in the senior squad's preparations, offering a glimpse of what could be a rapid ascent for the talented duo.

Will Oduro and Abdul Aziz feature against Girona?

According to Modern Ghana, despite featuring at training both players were not included in Barcelona's squad for their upcoming game, but the exposure to top-level training and coaching will undoubtedly accelerate their development.

Meanwhile, La Blaugrana aims to maintain their flawless start to the 2024/25 season, having won all four of their opening La Liga fixtures.

The addition of young talents like Oduro and Issah could add fresh energy to their squad as they continue to build momentum.

Aziz Issah likens himself to Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Aziz Issah has compared his playing style to that of Lamine Yamal.

Issah highlighted the similarities between their styles, with Yamal already making a mark by registering four assists and a goal in four La Liga matches this season, after being pivotal in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh