Ghanaian youngsters Daniel Theophilus Asiedu and Christian Duah have joined Swiss giants FC Basel

Asiedu joins the Swiss topflight side from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in February 2025

Duah, the younger brother of Kwadwo Duah, signs a three-year deal to join the team from the developmental side

FC Basel have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Daniel Theophilus Asiedu.

The 20-year-old defender signed a deal till the end of 2026 season with the option of a further three-year contract.

The Ghana U17 star joins the multiple Swiss champions from Ghanaian topflight side Berekum Chelsea.

"FC Basel 1893 is strengthening its defense with Daniel Theophilus Asiedu. The 20-year-old Ghanaian is joining from Berekum Chelsea FC and has signed a contract until summer 2026 with an option for a further three years," wrote FC Basel confirming the signing of the highly-rated defender on their official website.

He becomes the third Ghanaian player from Berekum Chelsea to join the club following the signings of Jonas Adjetey and Emmanuel Essiam.

Asiedu moved to Switzerland in January 2024 to join FC Basel but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on trials. He has been receiving treatment at the club and after several months of rehabilitation will be expected to begin his career at Basel.

"We warmly welcome you to Basel and wish you a speedy recovery, dear Daniel," added the club.

He will first join the U21's before subsequently getting promotion to the first team of FC Basel.

Basel sign Christian Duah

The Swiss giants also announced the signing of Swiss-Ghanaian Christian Duah in February.

Duah is the younger brother of Swiss international Kwadwo Duah, who plies his trade in Bulgaria with Ludogorets.

While Kwadwo is ineligible to represent Ghana, Christian remains available to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 15-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Swiss giants.

"Young player Christian Duah has signed a contract with FC Basel 1893 until the end of January 2028. The younger brother of Swiss international Kwadwo Duah moved from FC Köniz to Rotblau's youth department in the summer of 2023 and is currently playing in the U17 team," wrote the club.

Basel ship 55 boxes of jerseys to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Swiss giants, FC Basel have sent 55 boxes of sports kits to Ghana to be distributed to young footballers across the country.

The sports items shipped to Ghana includes the club's jerseys, tracksuit and football shorts.

The kits were received by young football agent and scout Daniel Boifio Jr, who will proceed to share them among youth teams across the nation.

