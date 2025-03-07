Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Sevilla

The Ghanaian center-back, who was in top form this season, had to be substituted after just 35 minutes

His absence is a huge setback for both club and country, especially with Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers approaching

Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in their La Liga clash against Sevilla.

The Ghanaian center-back was forced off after just 35 minutes, replaced by Aridane Hernandez after experiencing discomfort.

Abdul Mumin has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Sevilla. Photo: Gongora.

His absence is a significant setback for both club and country, as he was enjoying an outstanding campaign.

Mumin had been in stellar form, winning Rayo’s Player of the Month award in September and scoring a stunning goal against Osasuna, which was later named La Liga Goal of the Month in October.

Statistically, his contributions have been immense—he leads La Liga in blocks and boasts an 84% pass success rate, second only to Florian Lejeune in Rayo’s squad.

He also ranks among the team’s best in clearances (5.1 per game), accurate long balls (2.1 per game), and interceptions (1.0 per game).

Mumin joins list of injured Black Stars players

His absence will be felt not only at the club level but also for the Ghanaian national team, as he joins long-term injury casualties Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Alidu Seidu, and Nathaniel Adjei on the sidelines.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers approaching, Mumin, who has four international caps, will now have to watch from the sidelines, dealing a blow to Ghana’s defensive options.

A season of growth for Mumin

Mumin's display this season underlines his steady rise in La Liga.

A cornerstone of Rayo Vallecano’s defence, the Ghanaian has combined physicality with tactical intelligence, making him one of the league's standout defenders.

His ability to read the game and contribute offensively has earned him praise, particularly for his consistency this season.

Vallecano's defensive solidity has been a hallmark of their campaign, and Mumin has been integral to that success.

His performances have helped his team maintain one of the most disciplined defensive records in Spain’s top flight.

Mumin scores against Real Madrid

In December last year, Mumin showcased his aerial prowess, rising high to score a powerful header against Real Madrid in a gripping La Liga encounter.

The 26-year-old Black Stars defender notched his second goal of the campaign, delivering a vital contribution from a well-executed corner kick.

Abdul Mumin rose highest to score for Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga clash against Real Madrid. Photos by Angel Martinez.

Mumin wins top award at Vallecano

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Mumin was honoured with Rayo Vallecano's Player of the Month award for September.

His stellar performances throughout the month captivated fans, earning him the highest number of votes for the prestigious accolade.

Abdul Mumin wins Goal of the Month

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars centre-back Abdul Mumin has won the coveted Goal of the Month award in Spain's La Liga.

The Ghanaian international's belter for Rayo Vallecano in the game against Osasuna won the accolade for September.

Abdul Mumin enjoyed a Man of the Match game, starting a strong comeback which saw Vallecano beat Osasuna 3-1.

