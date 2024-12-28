Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah faces an uncertain future with Barcelona B as concerns grow over his lack of playing time this season.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Catalan club with high expectations, has struggled to secure regular minutes on the pitch, raising questions about his long-term prospects with the team.

Despite being touted as a promising talent, Issah has found himself on the fringes of the squad, making only a handful of appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Reports suggest that Barcelona B’s coaching staff are considering alternative options, which could see the midfielder either loaned out or transferred to ensure he gains the experience and development he needs.

Issah’s situation has also sparked interest from other clubs across Europe, with several teams reportedly monitoring his availability.

A move could provide the young Ghanaian with the opportunity to showcase his skills and reignite his career trajectory.

As the January transfer window approaches, discussions about Issah’s future are expected to intensify.

Whether he stays to fight for his place or seeks opportunities elsewhere, the coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping his next steps.

Ghanaian duo make Barca debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana Premier League stars Aziz Issah and David Oduro have finally made their debut for Barca Atletic in Spain.

The ex-Dreams FC and Accra Lions players made their first appearance for the club in the league game against Real Sociedad B on Monday night.

Both players had to wait for all necessary documents to be cleared before joining the matchday squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh