Ousmane Dembele played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s dramatic progression to the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The dynamic winger scored the decisive goal that brought PSG level on aggregate against Liverpool before stepping up to convert a stunning penalty in the shootout.

What made his spot-kick particularly intriguing was his choice of foot. Despite being naturally left-footed, Dembele opted to strike the ball with his right, sending an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker, widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

His unusual preference has long fascinated fans and analysts alike, leading many to wonder why he consistently chooses his weaker foot in high-pressure situations.

Why Dembele prefers his right foot for penalties

Dembele’s habit of taking penalties with his right foot dates back to his early days at Stade Rennais.

When questioned about this unorthodox technique, the French international provided a simple yet surprising explanation: he believes he can generate more power with his right foot.

After his high-profile move to Barcelona in 2017, Dembele elaborated further on his ambidextrous abilities.

“I’m ambidextrous,” he stated. “I prefer to dribble with my left, but I like shooting with my right foot.”

Being ambidextrous—a rare ability to use both feet or hands with equal proficiency—makes Dembele one of football’s most unpredictable players.

Defenders struggle to anticipate his movements, as he can seamlessly cut inside onto his left foot or drive down the right flank with equal menace.

His two-footedness adds an invaluable layer of versatility to his game, allowing him to function as a dual-threat attacker in any system.

PSG eyeing Champions League glory

With their victory over Liverpool, PSG now advance to face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite boasting world-class squads in recent years—including a superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe—PSG have never lifted Europe’s most coveted trophy.

Their closest attempt came in 2020 when they reached the final, only to fall 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

However, under the leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG look more balanced and resilient than ever. With a well-drilled squad that combines flair, discipline, and tactical intelligence, the Parisians are emerging as serious contenders for European supremacy. Could this finally be their year?

