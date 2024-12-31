Thomas Partey has been described as Arsenal's valuable asset, underscoring his importance to Mikel Arteta's team

Despite his future with the Gunners remaining uncertain, Partey has been one of Arsenal's best players this season

He has even been deployed in a make-shift right-back position, where he earned rave reviews for his performance

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has hailed Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, describing the Black Stars captain as a valuable asset to the club.

Having worked closely with Partey during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Boateng has gained a deep appreciation for the midfielder’s football prowess.

Thomas Partey has been a key cog for Arsenal this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions. Photo by David Price.

Boateng's describes Partey as Arsenal's valuable asset

The 31-year-old’s importance to Arsenal was a focal point of Boateng’s praise.

“As a player, Thomas has done unbelievably well.

"He is such a valuable asset to the club and when Arsenal is playing without him you can see that the team is different. ,” Boateng told Tribal Football in an interview.

Partey’s contributions to Arsenal in the 2024/25 season

In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Partey has made 17 appearances, delivering two goals and an equal number of assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His attacking contributions this season place him just one strike away from his best-ever scoring tally in England’s top flight.

The midfielder’s ability to control games from deep, break up opposition attacks, and initiate forward moves makes him a critical component of Arsenal’s tactical setup.

His intelligence in positioning and calmness under pressure are attributes that elevate Arsenal’s midfield.

Boateng's admiration for Partey’s character

The former Black Stars assistant coach, who recently left his role at Coventry City, highlighted Partey’s exceptional qualities as a person.

“Partey is a lovely guy who lives his life in a very humanitarian way and does a lot for the community in Ghana,” he remarked.

Boateng added, “You can talk to him; he has a very good understanding of society, and he shows immense respect to the coaches and his teammates.”

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

With Partey’s contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, transfer rumours have begun to swirl.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have expressed interest in acquiring the Ghanaian international.

His future at the Emirates remains uncertain due to the absence of a contract renewal.

Although the Gunners are reportedly keen to extend his stay, the prospect of Partey joining the Catalan giants has drawn attention.

Barcelona’s admiration for the midfielder reflects his standing as one of Europe’s elite in his role.

As Arsenal navigate contract discussions, keeping hold of such a versatile and impactful player could be crucial for their long-term ambitions.

Arsenal fans shower Partey with praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Arsenal fans showering Thomas Partey with praise for his outstanding display against AS Monaco in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old was deployed as a right-back during the Gunners’ dominant 3-0 victory over the French side.

Partey had previously impressed in the same position against Liverpool earlier this season.

