Mohammed Kudus has revealed the spiritual practice he performs before every game at West Ham United

The 24-year-old has been a beacon of hope in West Ham's underwhelming season under manager Julen Lopetegui

His blend of strength, creativity, and dazzling dribbling has made him a fan favourite, and he has even earned respect from rival fans

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has shared insights into the personal routine that fuels his performances at West Ham United.

The 24-year-old, known for his devotion to Islam, offered fans a glimpse into his pre-match preparations, revealing the spiritual practice that precedes every game.

Mohammed Kudus disclosed his pre-match practices at West Ham which fuels his performance. Photos by Richard Pelham and West Ham United FC.

Kudus speaks about his spiritual pre-game ritual

While adhering to the structured schedule outlined by West Ham, Kudus incorporates a personal ritual that reflects his faith.

Speaking about this practice, he explained:

“We have a team schedule that we follow, but I have to pray before every game, and I always get the time to do that," he told WHUFC.

For Kudus, prayer is an essential aspect of his routine. Whether playing at home or travelling for away fixtures, he ensures a quiet space is set aside to communicate with his Creator.

"I always get a quiet space in our stadium, and whenever we go to an away stadium, they always find a space for me. It’s important as it’s something I hold in high regard,” he added.

Kudus: The bright spot in a challenging season

Despite West Ham’s inconsistent performances under Julen Lopetegui, Kudus has emerged as a standout performer.

His displays have been a beacon of hope for the Hammers, showcasing his ability to thrive even in difficult circumstances.

A recent clash against Liverpool highlighted his impact. Though West Ham suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat, Kudus was a constant threat to the Reds, demonstrating his ability to create moments of brilliance.

Two of his efforts struck the post, denying him a goal that his dynamic display undoubtedly deserved.

What's next for Mohammed Kudus?

According to Transfermarkt, the Black Stars forward has registered three goals and an assist in the Premier League so far this season.

As he continues to adapt to the rigours of English football, Kudus remains a pivotal figure for West Ham.

The team’s next challenge is against Manchester City on Saturday, January 4. He will undoubtedly aim to maintain his impressive form and inspire his side to a much-needed result.

His commitment to his faith, combined with his relentless work ethic and technical brilliance, has cemented his status as one of the league’s most intriguing talents.

Fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching as he continues to make his mark in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus emerges as Europe's best dribbler

A leading football statistics platform revealed that the Ghanaian maestro completed more successful dribbles than any other player, surpassing even Vinicius Junior.

Source: YEN.com.gh