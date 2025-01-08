Frank Lampard has refused to hit out at Brandon Thomas-Asante after he missed a big chance in Coventry’s loss to Norwich City

Coventry lost the match after fellow Black Stars player Forson Amankwah struck twice in stoppage time, scoring in the 91st and 94th minutes

Earlier in the game, with Coventry leading 1-0, Thomas-Asante missed a crucial chance in the second half when he was through on goal

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has refrained from criticising Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante following their 2-1 defeat to Norwich City in the English Championship.

Thomas-Asante, who played the full match, missed a crucial scoring opportunity in the second half that could have secured victory for Coventry.

The team had initially taken the lead, but Norwich staged a comeback, with fellow Ghanaian Forson Amankwah scoring both goals to seal the win.

Lampard defends Brandon Thomas-Asante

In the post-match press conference, Lampard addressed the loss and Thomas-Asante’s missed chance but avoided placing blame on the striker.

“I’m never one to criticise; everyone wants to score. If we get that right, we probably win the game, but it wasn’t to be. If he had scored his chance, he would have fully deserved it,” Lampard said via Citisports.

Thomas-Asante, who joined Coventry City from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, has made 27 appearances for his new club.

Despite the missed opportunity, the striker remains an integral part of the team as they continue their Championship campaign.

Lampard’s support reflects his belief in the young forward’s abilities, emphasising a team-focused approach rather than singling out individual mistakes.

Thomas-Asante will hope to make amends when Coventry host Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Forson ends Lampard's unbeaten streak

Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to score a brace which inspired Norwich to a stunning comeback win.

Forson's heroics did not only catapult Norwich to victory but also ended Frank Lampard's unbeaten run since taking over as Coventry City boss.

According to the Irish Times, Amankwah's brace forced the Sky Blues to a first defeat in four under Lampard.

Thomas-Asante makes Black Stars debut

Per Ghanasoccernet, Thomas-Asante made his Ghana debut on Monday, coming off the bench to help the Black Stars secure a win against the Central African Republic in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Called up for the second time, Thomas-Asante entered the match in its final moments, playing a vital role in preserving Ghana's narrow advantage.

In a thrilling encounter at the rain-soaked Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana staged a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory, with Jordan Ayew stealing the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick.

Baidoo joins Thomas-Asante in English Championship

In another update, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Baidoo had joined English Championship club Plymouth Argyle during the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder completed a record-breaking three-year transfer from Swedish side IF Elfsborg to bolster Argyle’s squad.

