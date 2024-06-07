André Dede Ayew has come forward to congratulate his brother, Jordan Ayew after Ghana's win against Mali

Making his first appearance on social media after Ghana's win he encouraged his brother to do more for the country

Netizens who saw the post were proud and took to the comment section to appreciate Dede for supporting the Black Stars

Ghanaian player André Dede Ayew has made his first online appearance after missing the game against Mali.

Following Ghana's 2-1 win against Mali, the Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, addressed the team's performance and commended his brother, Jordan Ayew, for his efforts on the field.

The Ayew brothers Image credit: @Jordan Ayew_/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"I'm extremely proud of my younger brother for giving Ghana Black Stars the lead needed. Go for win," he said.

See post below:

Dede Ayew misses out on Ghana's game against Mali

André Dede Ayew could not play in Ghana's game against Mali because Coach Otoo Addo dropped him from the squad.

However, he supported the team in spirit. His brother Jordan Ayew was lucky to play in the game and scored a goal that led to the Black Stars' victory.

Netizens react to Dede Ayew's post

Netizens who saw the post took to the comment section to share their views.

@AfariGeorge3 wrote:

"I hope this words keep him through to the top."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Baller."

@MacdanielsChike wrote:

"Biggest Ayew."

@realakwasi wrote:

"Ah."

@RichardOseiAko4

"We thank you for your service to the motherland…. Stay home and enjoy the old #blackstars again. We wish you well in your club side."

Ghanaians hail Jordan Ayew: "He's better than Messi and Ronaldo combined"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Black Stars player Jordan Ayew pulled up an impressive performance during Ghana's game against Mali in the World Cup qualifier.

Jordan helped Ghana win the game after scoring a last-minute goal for the country in the game played on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to congratulate the player for helping the country win their game.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh