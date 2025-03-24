The Black Stars of Ghana were ruthless against Chad in last Friday's World Cup qualifier, putting five past the minnows

Ghana's next World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco is expected to be followed by lots of Ghanaians

There is an update from Ghana Television regarding the live telecast of the crunch Madagascar vs Ghana WC qualifier

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are heating up, and Ghana is on the cusp of securing a spot in the tournament, with the Black Stars securing an emphatic 5-0 win against Chad on Friday, March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an unexpected development, Ghana Television (GTV) failed to show the match in which Otto Addo explained why he selected home-based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak to start ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Black Stars of Ghana take on Madagascar on Monday, March 24 in Morocco during Matchday 6 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Image credit: ghanafaofficial and mygtvsports

In a worrying repeat, the state broadcaster will very likely not air the highly anticipated World Cup qualifier match between Madagascar and Ghana on Monday night, close sources have told Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh. This decision comes amid GTV’s failure to purchase the necessary television rights to broadcast the game at the time of writing this report, leaving many Ghanaian football fans frustrated and looking for alternatives to follow the top-of-the-table clash.

Crunch Madagascar vs. Ghana match

The match between Madagascar and Ghana to take place at Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco, is a crucial encounter in the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, especially for the Black Stars. Ghana currently leads Group I with 12 points, but the gap between them and second-placed Madagascar is narrow. The result of Monday's game could prove pivotal in determining the group leader, as the winner will top the table after Matchday Six, putting them in a stronger position heading into the final stages of the qualification series.

With both teams competing for the single Group I automatic qualification spot in the next FIFA World Cup, the match is expected to be a fierce contest, with Madagascar spanking Central African Republic 4-1 last time out. The Black Stars will be looking to secure a vital victory to cement their place at the top of the group and maintain their momentum in the qualifiers. On the other hand, Corentin Martins' men will be eager to claim a win and increase their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Given the stakes, this match has drawn significant attention from football fans across Ghana, who are hoping to tune in and support their team from home.

GTV’s failure to secure TV rights

The news that GTV will not be broadcasting the match has sparked understandable disappointment among Ghanaian football enthusiasts. A close source revealed to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil that the primary reason for GTV’s inability to show the match is their failure to purchase the necessary television rights.

''As at now, issues about the rights has not been settled, and the state broadcaster will not show the game live. GTV has to do their assessment to see if they can make some profit if they go ahead to purchase the rights to show the game, all these are things that go into deciding whether to buy the rights or not.'' the source stated.

Where to watch Madagascar vs. Ghana match

If GTV’s inability to secure the broadcast rights for this match is confirmed, football fans in Ghana still have options for watching the game live. Both BeInSports and SuperSport will be airing the match, giving fans access to the action through these alternative channels.

For viewers with access to satellite television or streaming services that carry BeInSports or SuperSport, they will be able to watch the game without issue.

While this is a relief for fans who have access to these networks, it is not the ideal solution for everyone. GTV, as a state-run broadcaster, has historically provided widespread coverage of national football events, and many fans rely on it as their primary source of information and entertainment.

The inability of GTV to secure the broadcasting rights for this crucial match, as things stand now, highlights the need for improvement in local sports broadcasting arrangements.

Ghana's World Cup history

In 2006, Ghana made their World Cup debut in Germany and impressed by advancing to the Round of 16. They finished second in their group, behind Italy, with victories over the Czech Republic and the United States. This performance was a historic achievement for the Black Stars as they were onlye to make it to the knockout stages of Germany 2006.

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa became Ghana's best showing at the global soccer event. The Black Stars, under the guidance of Milovan Rajevac, reached the quarterfinals, coming tantalizingly close to becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal. They were eliminated by Uruguay in a heartbreaking penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw, with Asamoah Gyan missing a last-minute penalty in extra time.

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana dejected after missing a last-minute penalty against Uruguay at 2010 World Cup on July 2, 2010. Imagecredit: Clive Mason

In 2014, the team struggled in Brazil under the stewardship of current Sudan national football team head coach Kwesi Appiah, finishing third in their group. Despite a valiant effort, they were eliminated in the group stage after drawing with Germany and losing to Portugal. After failing to qualify the Russia 2018 World Cup, Ghana bounced back to compete at the Qatar World Cup 2022, where they were eliminated after group play, with Otto Addo as the head coach.

Ghana's possible starting lineup against Madagascar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the predicted starting lineup of the Black Stars of boss Otto Addo for Monday's qualifier against Madagascar.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to make few changes to the starting formation that won big against Chad.

