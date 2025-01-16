Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey came under fire from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and pundit Ally McCoist for his performance in Arsenal’s clash against Tottenham.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Gunners initially fell behind to a Heung-Min Son goal, but it was Partey’s lack of urgency leading up to the opener that drew sharp criticism.

The incident occurred in the 24th minute when Pape Matar Sarr surged through Arsenal’s midfield unchallenged, creating the opportunity for Tottenham’s breakthrough.

Ferdinand pointed out Partey’s failure to close down the space, saying:

“Partey didn’t want any part of that running against Sarr there. Your holding midfielder has to get across and slow that down.”

McCoist echoed Ferdinand’s frustration, adding:

“That’s not good. He should be breaking his neck to cover that gap between the left-back and the left centre-back.”

The pair agreed on the Ghanaian’s shortcomings, with Ferdinand concluding:

“100 per cent, Al.”

Despite Partey’s criticised moment, Arsenal responded with a quick turnaround.

An own goal from Dominic Solanke and a strike from Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

However, Mikel Arteta may still have concerns when reviewing Partey’s role in the first-half defensive lapse.

Fans praise Partey’s contribution to Arsenal goal

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans praised Thomas Partey for his pivotal role in Leandro Trossard's goal during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered a masterclass in defensive precision and tactical awareness, creating the moment that led to Arsenal's second goal.

While Trossard celebrated his goal amid rapturous applause at the Emirates Stadium, fans on social media turned their focus to Partey's instrumental role.

His clean tackle and ability to transition defence into attack became the focal point of discussions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh