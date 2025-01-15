Thomas Partey put in yet another midfield masterclass in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Tottenham

The 31-year-old was one of the key cogs for the Gunners as they came from a goal down to beat their North London rivals

Despite his string of excellent displays, Partey's future at the Emirates remains in doubt as he nears the end of his contract

Arsenal fans praised Thomas Partey for his pivotal role in Leandro Trossard's goal during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered a masterclass in defensive precision and tactical awareness, creating the moment that led to Arsenal's second goal.

Thomas Partey has been instrumental for Arsenal anytime he operates from his natural midfield position. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Thomas Partey's game-changing moment

With the scores level on the brink of halftime—Son Heung-min's opener nullified by an own goal from Dominic Solanke—Arsenal sought to tilt the balance in their favour.

Partey rose to the occasion with a perfectly timed sliding tackle that swiftly regained possession in midfield, initiating a lightning-quick counterattack.

Capitalising on the turnover, Partey's intervention set the wheels in motion for Martin Ødegaard, who seamlessly connected with Leandro Trossard.

Positioned expertly in the box, the Belgian winger drilled a low shot past Antonín Kinský, flipping the script in Arsenal's favour.

Fans praise Partey’s contribution

While Trossard celebrated his goal amid rapturous applause at the Emirates Stadium, fans on social media turned their focus to Partey's instrumental role.

His clean tackle and ability to transition defence into attack became the focal point of discussions.

One fan, @iam_philopearl, remarked:

"Partey won the ball that got us that Trossard’s goal."

Another, @Rashgunner1, added:

"Yes, it’s a brilliant finish from Trossard, but for me it’s Thomas Partey’s clean tackle leading to the assist. We lead at halftime."

Revisiting the sequence, @parteysznx stated:

"Thomas Partey’s tackle quickly resulted in a chance-creating opportunity for Ødegaard, which eventually led to a beautiful goal from Trossard. Thomas Partey is the anchor."

@IsaacOpio observed:

"Partey in the midfield makes Arsenal look like they are in for training. What a player!"

Meanwhile, @AFC_Fazeel cheekily took aim at Partey’s detractors:

"Partey with a wonderful tackle that led to the goal but newbies on this app will be quiet about it."

Finally, @nuttynysss summed it up:

"Thomas Partey is just a beast in midfield for Arsenal! Unsung hero! Especially for the second goal."

Partey's tackle from a tactical perspective

Partey’s ability to read the game and execute precise defensive actions proved crucial.

His tackle not only stopped Tottenham’s momentum but immediately transitioned into an attacking move, showcasing his dual-role capability as both a disruptor and creator.

Such qualities underline his importance to Mikel Arteta’s system, where midfield control often dictates the Gunners’ success.

While the plaudits were plentiful for Trossard’s composed finish, the 31-year-old's often-overlooked work in the buildup epitomised the essence of modern football—defence as the first step toward offence.

Arsenal's midfield enforcer remains a key cog in their title aspirations, blending steel with skill to turn critical moments into decisive outcomes.

Fans explain why Partey was booed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey faced jeers from fans during Arsenal's FA Cup loss to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Supporters have since offered differing opinions on why the former Atletico Madrid midfielder was booed during the match.

