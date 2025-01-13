Thomas Partey was the subject of jeers during Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates

The 31-year-old who came on as a substitute braved the odds to deliver a decent performance but couldn't help his side avoid defeat

Fans have since provided varying reasons why Man United fans booed the former Atletico Madrid star on Sunday

Arsenal star Thomas Partey was at the centre of controversy during his team's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, January 12.

Partey was met with jeers from the away supporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey expertly converted from the penalty spot despite Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United in post-match penalty shootouts. Photo by Julian Finney.

The Ghanaian midfielder, introduced in extra time, faced audible disapproval with every touch of the ball, per Ghanaweb.

The crowd's reaction sparked widespread debate, with fans offering varying explanations for the hostility.

Fans explain why Thomas Partey was booed

The reasons behind the boos remain unclear, but social media users speculated on the motive.

@RTrader74 hinted:

"You mean rapism?"

@RuthRobinsonLon added:

"Racism, probably."

Others offered alternate takes. @panchayatx joked:

"Haha, maybe they're booing because he's playing so well. They're jealous of his skills! 😂"

@peterjames314 contrasted the situation with United’s handling of their own issues:

"Battle of the predator clubs, but at least Man Utd distances themselves from Greenwood while Partey plays every week."

Meanwhile, @bob15731653 reflected on the fairness of the situation:

"Still feel it's a little unfair and irrelevant to whether he did the crimes or not. He's not even been charged yet, let alone gone to trial."

@Partchy77 summarised the sentiment:

"Same reason Mason Greenwood would have got booed!"

Thomas Partey braves hostile environment

Despite the negative reception, Partey maintained his composure.

Substituted for Jurrien Timber in extra time, the 31-year-old showcased his professionalism by scoring a penalty during the shootout, demonstrating focus under pressure.

The game itself was a tense affair.

Man United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes, who capitalised on Gabriel Magalhães’ slip after a smart assist from Alejandro Garnacho.

The Gunners quickly responded, with Gabriel redeeming himself by netting the equaliser.

However, despite gaining a numerical advantage, the North London club failed to capitalise, and the match extended into extra time.

Sky Sports reports that the penalty shootout became the deciding factor, with Kai Havertz missing a crucial spot-kick, allowing United to secure a 5-4 victory and progress to the fourth round.

What’s next for Partey and Arsenal?

Partey’s ability to perform under scrutiny underscores his resilience, but the ongoing discourse around his reception could linger.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will aim to refocus their efforts on other competitions after exiting the FA Cup, while Manchester United continues their journey in the tournament.

They will face yet another difficult test in the Premier League this Wednesday, January 15, when they take on North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta criticised for under utilising Partey

YEN.com.gh further reported that Mikel Arteta has faced criticism for utilising Thomas Partey as a right-back in Arsenal's Premier League title chase.

Analysts suggest that shifting Partey from his midfield role has negatively impacted the team, as reflected in recent statistics.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old's future at the club remains uncertain, with contract talks yet to progress.

