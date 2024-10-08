Former England international Wayne Rooney overlooked Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer in naming the country's best player

While he believes the aforementioned duo are performing brilliantly at their respective clubs, he insists the honours belong to another star

Meanwhile, England will look to continue their winning streak in the Nations League when they face Greece and Finland

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Wayne Rooney, former England captain and legend, did not hesitate when asked to name the best player currently donning the Three Lions jersey.

Ahead of England's upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes—first against Greece at Wembley and then away to Finland—Rooney was clear in his admiration.

Wayne Rooney snubbed Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham in naming England's best player currently. Photos by Clive Mason, JMEnternational and Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Euro 2024 finalists, under interim manager Lee Carsley, will look to extend their winning form.

Carsley took over from Gareth Southgate after the Euros and has since led the Three Lions to back-to-back victories, defeating both the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.

The team boasts several world-class stars, including Ballon d'Or hopefuls Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Phil Foden.

Rooney names England's best player

Yet, when Rooney was asked to choose the standout player, he had no doubts.

"Phil Foden, for me," Rooney told talkSPORT as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"I know he hasn’t played much this season for Manchester City, but at his best, Foden is England's finest."

Rooney picks Foden over Bellingham, Palmer and co.

Rooney praised the young City star’s technical brilliance and vision on the field, though he acknowledged Foden’s limited game time this season under Pep Guardiola.

Despite this, Rooney believes Foden's ability is unmatched.

"Cole Palmer has been fantastic since moving to Chelsea, and Jude Bellingham is excelling at Real Madrid, but Foden is the one. I really enjoy watching him play."

What has been Phil Foden's form?

Phil Foden’s domestic accolades underscore his talent. He was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Yet, his international performances have not quite matched the same level.

At the 2024 Euros, Foden played in all seven of England's matches but failed to register a goal or an assist as England fell short, losing to Spain in the final.

According to Transfermarkt statistics, his start to the new season has also been subdued. He has yet to score in four Premier League outings.

Fans urge Bellingham to give up his Madrid shirt

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid fans have urged Jude Bellingham to give up his iconic No.5 shirt at the club due to superstitions that he could face injury if he continues wearing it.

However, La Liga regulations prevent players from changing their numbers once the final squad lists have been submitted for the season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh