Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has shown interest in leaving Olympique Lyonnais for Everton

The talented winger has been on the radar of the Toffees since the summer and could finally seal a deal in January

Olympique Lyonnais have been provisionally relegated from the French league due to their financial struggles

Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah is reportedly keen on a move to England to join Premier League side Everton in the winter transfer window.

The Ghana international has been strongly linked with the Merseyside outfit since the window opened.

However, no official bid has been made by the Toffees, who are reported to have held talks with the Olympique Lyonnais attacker.

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah eager to join Everton in England. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the winger's move to England has been delayed by the changes in management at Everton.

Everton re-appointed David Moyes as manager of the club early this week following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Moyes' first game in charge of the club ended in a painful 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The Scottish trainer and new owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to reignite their interest in the Ghanaian, who is eager to leave in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, other clubs in the Premier League including Fulham are also preparing for a move for the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Nuamah's future in France has increasingly become uncertain due to Lyon's financial struggles.

The former French champions have to sell players to avoid being relegated at the end of the season.

Why Nuamah's move to Fulham collapsed?

In the summer transfer window, the winger came close to joining Fulham but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour.

Nuamah had earlier held talks with Everton before Fulham presented an offer to the French outfit.

Fulham and Lyon had agreed a deal with the Ghana international expected to have his medical to finalise the move.

However, Nuamah's love for Lyon prevented him from leaving for England. French media outlet, L'Equipe also reported that Lyon had not found a replacement for the winger before the deal was struck.

Meanwhile, with the French giants in dire need of money to offset their debts, Nuamah has to leave in the transfer window.

Despite the string interest from Everton, Fulham have not given up on their pursuit of the former FC Nordsjaelland player.

Everton reignite Nuamah interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English Premier League strugglers Everton have reignited their interest in Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars forward has been on the radar of the Toffees since last summer but could not join the club in July.

However, with the club's new ownership, The Friedkin Group, completing its takeover, the Merseyside team is preparing to make an offer to the Ghana international.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh