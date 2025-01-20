Former Black Satellites midfielder Moses Odjer has received his Italian citizenship after over a decade in Europe

The former Ghana U20 star was part of the Black Satellites team that finished third at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013

Odjer has spent most of his senior career in Italy, playing for several clubs including Salernitana and Palermo

Former Ghana youth international Moses Odjer is finally an Italian citizen after spending over a decade of his career in the European nation.

Odjer, a member of the Black Satellites team that finished third at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2013, currently plays for US Pianese in the Italian Serie A.

Former Ghana U20 star Moses Odjer gains Italian citizenship.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old moved to Italy in 2014 from Ghanaian outfit Tema Youth and has represented several clubs, including Salernitana and Palermo.

The hardworking midfielder is married to an Italian and has a child with her.

In a post on social media, Odjer celebrated his new citizenship. He posted:

If they had told me when I was a kid that I would have reached this goal, I would have never believed it. And today I find myself here with the Italian citizen in my hands.

A big thank you to those who supported me, my family, my wife, my friends, my teammates I had and I have now.

I dedicate a thank you to myself to the memory I have of that 16-year-old boy who came to Italy without a phone so he could call his family, with little change in his pocket and without knowing a word of Italian.

Thanks to me because I never gave up on the injustices I have suffered, thanks to me because I often had to work harder than others to be able to afford everything I have. Thanks to me, because all these years, my humility has remained the same. Finally ITALIAN.

Odjer's football journey in Italy

The Ghanaian-born midfielder arrived in Italy in 2014 to join Catania's youth team and, after a few months, got promoted to the senior side.

He was later sent on loan to Salernitana, who later bought him on a permanent deal.

However, after four years at Salernitana, he left to join Trapani on a free transfer.

Following a brief spell with Trapani, he joined Palermo, where he spent two years before making a switch to Foggia. At the start of the current campaign, he signed for Pianese.

This season, he has made 20 appearances in the league, scoring two goals and delivering an assist.

