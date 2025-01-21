President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Honourable Kofi Adams for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency will be approved as Minister after going through a vetting process

Honourable Adams will replace Mustapha Ussif, who was Minister of Sports for the last eight years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Honourable Kofi Adams, has been nominated for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation by President John Dramani Mahama.

The lawmaker will go through the necessary procedure and will be vetted before finally being approved as a minister.

President John Mahama appoints Kofi Adams for Ministery of Sports and Recreation. Photo: Twitter/ @parliamentgh @JDMahama.

Source: Twitter

Honourable Adams, known for his experience in education and politics, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology with an emphasis on the Epidemiology of Parasitic Diseases.

His appointment was confirmed in a letter from the office of the presidency, signed by acting spokesperson, Felix Ofosu Kwakye.

He will replace Honourable Mustapha Ussif, who served as Minister of Sports in the past administration for the last eight years.

"We serve at the beck and call of the president. If he says I want you to be here, I have seen your qualities, and I think if I place you here, you will help, I am ready to serve," he told Kasapa FM.

"Yes, sports is not really my forte but I love boxing. I really like boxing, but if I am handed the responsibility, I know I am offering leadership and working with people, so we will do our best. I am ready for the challenge," he added.

Honourable Adams will face the vetting committee in the coming days.

Kofi Adams is the right nominee

Following Kofi Adams' nomination as Sports Minister Designate, YEN.com.gh spoke to journalist Kweku Frimpong, who stated that it is the right decision.

Despite having a different background, Mr Frimpong believes the astute politician has what it takes to lead a tricky sector like sports.

"I know there have been questions about his background, but we all know where Kofi Adams is coming from and what he has achieved in politics. He is one of the few politicians who have gained noticeable respect for what they have been able to do in leadership roles," he said.

"A lot wanted Honourable Nii Lante but he has been there before, he was a firm person but when you are coming from a horrible leadership in the last 8 years, you need someone who is both firm and calm in his approach. A peacemaker and a man who can also wield the axe.

"I think our sports needed someone like Kofi Adams, and I believe it is the right decision by President Mahama."

Appiah handed Black Stars role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been named to the new management committee of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Appiah joins a five-member committee that will be in charge of the administrative and logistical aspects of the team.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to play a huge role in helping the Black Stars return to their best form.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh