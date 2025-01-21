Ghanaian rapper Opanka has shared more about his life in the US many years after relocating from Ghana

The renowned rapper maintains that his life in the US has been good so far, and he is proud of his blessings

A video of him talking about his new career as a financial advisor has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian rapper Opanka, born Armstrong Affum, has opened up about his life experiences after many years living in the US.

Opanka is a key part of the golden age of hip-hop in Tema which gave birth to the rise of several stars, including Sarkodie and D Cryme.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, Opanka spoke about his recent visit to his home country.

The journalist questioned Opanka about his career choice in the US. He confirmed his transition from music to the finance industry.

"Sometimes, when God blesses you, it's hard for people to understand, but we recount the blessings to glorify God. I give the uttermost thanks to God. I know God has blessed me. I'm a financial advisor."

The rapper added that his role involved helping people reach their financial goals through tax relief.

Financial advisors in the US earn between $65k and $100k. In 2023, the top 25% in the US made $169,910.

Opanka's new career stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Opanka's account of life in the US.

Martinson Kwadjo Gyeke said:

"He doesn’t have series 6,7,10, 63,65,66 even SIE he say he is a financial advisor. Where is your license. And who say financial advisor give tax free services? Then what do tax consultants do ? Herh."

Blackstone Vyper Gh wrote:

"Those who are saying he’s scratching his armpit, he bi human being not building nonsense 😝."

Amigo Highway Macho remarked:

"As he started by Nyame,Nyame …he was thinking about what to say about his work."

Charles Antwi noted:

"Insurance Agents are also classified as financial Advisors... We only need to know his role exactly."

Asare Dickson shared:

"He help people with to file for tax free services from IRS? People can lie ooo. Look at how he answered the question, all the sudden gestures proves he is lying. Charley unless someone is feeding u otherwise be proud of your job."

Magma Bbf reacted:

"This Ghanians for you, people just have problem when someone is ok. They will try to prove that you are not 🤣 and when u are broke they come n insult u for not making it in ur prime 🤣🤣. Social media can make anyone talk anyhow."

Charles Listowell Agyarkwah commented:

"He was a good student in school.trust me he was my junior at school."

