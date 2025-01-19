Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang has made his debut for the United States of America in an international friendly

The US-born Ghanaian received an invite from Mauricio Pochettino for the games against Venezuela and Costa Rica

Agyemang scored on his debut as the United States defeated Venezuela on Saturday evening in Miami

Patrick Agyemang, a football with Ghanaian roots, has made his debut for the United States of America in their international friendly against Venezuela.

The US-born Ghanaian received his first invite for the January international friendlies following an impressive season with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

Agyemang caught the attention of US Men's National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino with his dazzling performances and quality in the league.

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang scores on his USA debut.

Source: Twitter

The friendly, which was played out of the international window, was dominated by players from the MLS, as Pochettino builds a formidable team for the 2026 World Cup.

In an electric start to the game, the US were awarded a penalty which was missed by Matko Miljevic.

However, in the 37th minute, Jack McGlynn shot the host into the lead, and two minutes later, Agyemang doubled the lead with a fine finish.

The Ghanaian-American beat his marker after outpacing him before slotting home with his left foot.

Mijevic made amends for his missed penalty after extending USA's lead in the second half.

Venezuela pulled one back late in the game as the USA won 3-1.

Agyemang was later replaced in the game as the United States turned their attention to the next game against Costa Rica.

The USA, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Agyemang delighted after USA debut

Born to Ghanaian parents in the US, the 24-year-old, who began his professional career two years ago expressed excitement after the victory over Venezuela.

Agyemang is also looking forward to the second friendly in Orlando against Costa Rica.

"I just want to say thank you so much for coming to support us. It was electric tonight, and we can't wait to see you in Orlando. Let's do it again, two for two, come on," he said in a video shared on social media.

Despite playing for the United States, he remains eligible to represent the Black Stars of Ghana.

Until Agyemang makes more than three competitive appearances for the USA, he could switch nationality if he decides to play for Ghana.

Meanwhile, USA coach Pochettino, who was impressed with Agyemang's performance, believes he can build a competitive team for the World Cup in 2026.

“We are capable to feel that. We have the quality and the capacity. We are professional, so professional. We have discipline. I think we can build a very competitive team," he said.

Amponsah joins MLS side NYCFC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-born Ghanaian defender Prince Amponsah has joined Major League Soccer side New York City FC.

The talented centre-back signed a deal for the 2025 season with options through to 2028.

Amponsah, whose parents hail from Ghana, joined his boyhood club from Wake Forest.

