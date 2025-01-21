Moses Odjer finally become an Italian citizen after over a decade of plying his trade in the European nation

The former Ghanaian youth star took to his Instagram account to announce his citizenship to his fans

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven fascinating things you didn't know about the 28-year-old midfielder

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Once a beacon of hope in Ghanaian football, Moses Odjer captivated fans with his raw talent and potential.

His journey has been truly inspiring, from impressive displays in youth competitions to carving out a professional career in Europe.

Moses Odjer took to social media on January 20, 2025, to proudly announce his Italian citizenship. Photo credit: Aykut Akici/Getty Images and moses_odjer/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Moses Odjer becomes an Italian citizen

Now, having officially become an Italian citizen, his story continues to unfold, offering lessons in perseverance and adaptability.

Here are seven intriguing facts about the former Ghanaian midfield prodigy that you may not know:

Seven fascinating things about Moses Odjer

7. Humble beginnings

Born on March 9, 1996, in Tema, Ghana, Odjer's football journey began on familiar turf. He honed his skills at local club Tema Youth, where his exceptional performances earned him recognition.

Before making the leap to European football, he featured 14 times for the Harbour Boys, finding the net once.

Since moving to Italy in 2014, he has remained in the country throughout his professional career, steadily building his reputation.

6. A private personal life

Despite his profile, Odjer has kept his personal affairs largely out of the public eye.

Proud of his Ghanaian heritage, he remains deeply connected to his roots while embracing life in his adopted country.

He is married to Italian national Antonia Sardone, with whom he shares a son.

According to Ghanasoccernet, their child was born on December 30, 2018, at the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d'Aragona University Hospital in Salerno.

5. International aspirations

Prior to obtaining Italian citizenship, Odjer proudly represented Ghana at the youth level.

His standout moment came at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup, where he played a key role in helping the Black Satellites secure third place.

Though he has yet to feature for the Black Stars at senior level, his newfound Italian nationality leaves the door open for a potential call-up to the Azzurri, should his performances catch the eye of head coach Luciano Spalletti.

4. Tactical versatility

Odjer's adaptability on the pitch has been one of his greatest strengths.

Comfortable in various midfield roles, he has also been utilised as a defender when needed.

Injuries may have disrupted his trajectory, but his ability to play as a central, attacking, or defensive midfielder speaks volumes about his football intelligence.

Despite his diminutive stature, his combative style and tenacity more than compensate for any physical disadvantages.

3. Played for 6 different clubs in Italy

Since arriving in Italy, Odjer has navigated the challenges of professional football, featuring for multiple clubs across different tiers of the Italian football system.

Though he never made it to Serie A, he has gained valuable experience playing for six clubs, including Calcio Catania, Salernitana, Palermo, Foggia, Trapani, and his current side, US Pianese.

According to Transfermarkt, he has amassed 20 appearances in the ongoing Serie C—Group B campaign, contributing two goals and an assist.

2. A skilled cook

Beyond the football field, Odjer has a hidden talent in the kitchen.

Unlike many of his peers who shy away from cooking, he takes pride in his culinary skills, a trait he attributes to lessons learned from his mother.

During his early days in Italy, before developing a taste for local dishes, he relied on his own cooking to maintain a connection to home.

As Ghanaweb cites, he once shared this aspect of his life in an interview with the now-defunct Kwese TV.

1. Former teammates with Dancegod Lloyd

Long before their careers took different paths, Odjer shared a pitch with renowned Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

The two were teammates during their formative years, with Odjer pursuing football and Dancegod, born Laud Anoo Konadu, opting for a career in dance.

Reflecting on their shared history, Dancegod once revealed,

“I was a footballer… Thomas Teye Partey and Moses Odjer were some of my teammates,” during an interview with Channel One TV.

Player with Ghanaian roots makes US national team debut

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrick Agyemang, a footballer of Ghanaian descent, has made his debut for the United States in an international friendly against Venezuela.

The US-born forward earned his maiden call-up for the January friendlies after an outstanding campaign with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh