Cristiano Ronaldo hits 100 G/A milestone at Al-Nassr, eyes 1000 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 100 goal contributions for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr with a brace against Al Khaleej

A brace from the Portuguese phenom and a sensational strike from Sultan Al-Ghannam handed the Knights of Najd a 3-1 win on the road

Ronaldo's 919 career goals put the Portugal captain 81 away from an unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his enduring brilliance as he surpassed 100 goal contributions for Al Nassr during their 3-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

The 39-year-old netted a decisive brace, bringing his total tally for the club to an astonishing 83 goals and 18 assists since joining in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi League inspired Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring in the 65th minute, breaking a tense deadlock in a game that saw Al Khaleej reduced to 10 men after Saeed Al Hamsal's yellow card was upgraded to red via VAR.

Ronaldo’s opener ignited Al-Nassr's attacking momentum, but the hosts responded swiftly.

Despite Kostas Fortounis equalising for Al Khaleej from the penalty spot, Sultan Al Ghannam quickly restored Al Nassr's lead.

Ronaldo sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, boosting his season tally to 13 league goals, cementing his position as the league's top scorer, per Livescore.

His teammates stood firm to secure a valuable victory—their second triumph in 2025—while preserving their unbeaten start to the year.

The win momentarily lifts Al-Nassr to third in the league standings, though they remain some distance behind rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Both teams sit atop the table with 40 points, with the Riyadh-based outfit holding an eight-point cushion while also having played fewer games.

Ronaldo closes in on 1,000-goal milestone

Now boasting 919 career goals for club and country, Ronaldo inches closer to the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone—a feat never achieved in football history.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to elevate Al Nassr, who now sit third in the league standings, trailing rivals Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of excellence exemplifies his lasting impact on the game.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr will return to their home ground, Al-Awwal Park, for their next domestic fixture against Al Fateh on Sunday, January 26, Sofascore reports.

Four days later, they will hit the road for an encounter with Al Raed as they continue their pursuit of the league leaders.

Ronaldo handles 'Messi' taunts with maturity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an incident where rival supporters attempted to unsettle Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting Lionel Messi's name.

However, the Portuguese superstar displayed remarkable composure in Al-Nassr's encounter with Al Taawoun.

Despite handling the mind games with poise, the game itself dealt yet another setback to Al-Nassr's struggling league aspirations.

