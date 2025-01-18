Opposing fans tried to get under the skin of Cristiano Ronaldo by taunting him with Lionel Messi chants

But the Portuguese football icon demonstrated great maturity with his reaction during Al-Nassr's game vs Al Taawoun

Unfortunately, he was not on target as his side dropped points again in the Saudi Pro League on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey in the Gulf region has seen its fair share of challenges, and even after two years, he continues to encounter taunts from opposing fans invoking the name of his eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

The latest episode unfolded during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Taawoun on Friday evening, which ended in a frustrating 1-1 stalemate.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted with great maturity to Lionel Messi chants from Al Taawoun fans. Photos by Christian Alvarenga and Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo reacts to Messi chants with maturity

At 39, with his 40th birthday approaching, Ronaldo showcased a composed demeanour, a stark contrast to his earlier reactions upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.

During his initial months, chants of "Messi" from opposing supporters often triggered visible frustration, leading to emotional outbursts and gestures toward the crowd.

At times, the Portuguese icon even vented his frustration on defenders.

However, the veteran forward has since developed a mature approach, brushing off the taunts with grace.

Against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo handled the crowd’s provocation masterfully, as noted by Sportskeeda.

As chants of "Messi" echoed through the stadium, he responded with a confident smile and a thumbs-up gesture, refusing to let the jeers affect his focus.

While he passed this psychological test admirably, the match itself proved to be another blow to Al-Nassr’s faltering league campaign.

Al-Nassr’s Saudi League struggles

According to Goal, the draw against Al Taawoun leaves Ronaldo’s side languishing in fourth place, 11 points adrift of joint leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Despite flashes of brilliance this season, the Knights of Najd have struggled for consistency.

Their league form has been compounded by earlier setbacks, including missing out on the Saudi Super Cup and an early exit from the King’s Cup.

With 19 league matches still to play, Al-Nassr’s hopes of mounting a title challenge remain alive but increasingly difficult.

Ronaldo, as the team’s leader, will need to inspire a dramatic turnaround if they are to reclaim their status among Saudi Arabia’s elite.

A ray of hope in continental competition

While the domestic league has posed challenges, Al-Nassr’s performance in the AFC Champions League has offered a glimmer of hope.

Their continental campaign has been stronger, with the team positioning itself as a serious contender for the title.

For CR7 and his teammates, success in Asia’s premier club competition could provide redemption for an otherwise inconsistent season.

Beyond the goals and accolades, his evolution into a figure of resilience and composure underscores his enduring influence in the beautiful game.

Ronaldo looks hurt after Al-Nassr draw

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo appeared dejected as Al-Nassr's hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League title took another hit.

A widely shared video shows Cristiano standing on the field.

He was visibly disappointed, staring into the crowd before trudging off with slumped shoulders.

