Ghanaian female footballer Freda Ayisi has met the legendary Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho during her visit to Turkey

The Black Queens player also met two Nigerian football stars as part of her visit to the European nation

Ayisi, who decided to play for the Black Queens of Ghana last year, is expected to make the team for WAFCON 2025

Ghana Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi has met some legendary sportsmen including former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The footballer, who is also an internet sensation following his production of various football content on social media, travelled to Turkey to meet the stars.

Ayisi, born in England to Ghanaian parents, recently decided to play for Black Queens and was part of the team that played in Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

In photos shared on social media, Ayisi was spotted with Chelsea's legendary manager and former Blues player John Obi Mikel. She was also in the company of former African player of the year Victor Osimhen.

"So nice to bump into some friends," she shared on Instagram.

Mourinho is coach of Turkish giants Fenerbahce while Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old, who started her career at Arsenal women's team, now plays for Hashtag United.

She is expected to make the Black Queens team for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco.

In an interview with Joy Sports, she said:

"I could have been playing for Ghana earlier but I felt that now is the right time for me to play for Ghana. It's just a personal decision.

"I have decided to do it now and I think it's the right moment for me.

"I am happy. It's a great achievement [and] I can't wait to play with the girls. I am looking forward to it.

"I was playing football for England initially. I finally made the big decision to come over and play for Ghana."

Ghana have been drawn in a tricky Group C alongside champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.

Freda and content creation

The football star is not only a brilliant midfielder but also a sensation on the internet.

Ayisi has millions of followers on TikTok and hundredths of thousands of subscribers on Youth and Instagram.

Freda's social media contents has seen her work with some legendary footballers including former World Cup winner Roberto Carlos.

