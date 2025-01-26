Legendary Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari has ranked his top 5 midfielders to play for the Black Stars

The former Inter Milan player played over a decade for the Ghana national team and was teammates to some of the best

Muntari, a member of Jose Mourinho's 2010 UEFA Champions League winning team, retired from the game two years ago

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari has arranged his top 5 Ghana midfielders in a ranking order.

The legendary footballer, who represented some of the biggest club in the world, including Italian rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan placed hismelf n fourth position.

Muntari spent 12 years playing for the Black Stars, and shared the pitch with some of the best in his generation, including Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah.

Sulley Muntari places himself in fourth place as he ranks his top five Ghanaian midfielders. Photo: Michael Steele/ Steart Kendall/ Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

He also played with German-born midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

However, in an interview with Tv3, the 40-year-old was asked to rank his favourite five Ghana midfielder.

Muntari named Appiah as the best, placing him at the top spot before naming Essien as his second favourite. The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner had placed himself fifth before ex-teammate Anthony Annan was named, forcing him to reverse that decision.

He finally selected Laryea Kingston for the third spot.

The former Portsmouth player retired in 2022 after last playing for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

Muntari enjoyed an illustrious football career, winning several titles including the English FA and the Serie, per Transfermarkt.

He was part of the historic Inter Milan team that won an unprecedented treble under Portuguese gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Muntari officially retires from football

After a career spanning close to two decades, the former Ghana international announced his retirement from the game.

Muntari had returned to Ghana a few years ago and decided to play for Hearts of Oak before making the decision to reture. He played half-a-season with the Phobians, helping them win the President Cup.

According to Muntari, his last dance was for his son, who had never seen him play.

"I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari said to Sky Sports.

Muntari played 80 times for the Black Stars and scored 20 goals.

In his club career, Muntari, who featured for Liberty Professional, played for Udinese, Prtsmouth, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan, Al-Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete Balompie.

Appiah returns to the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been named to the new management committee of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Appiah joins a five-member committee that will be in charge of the administrative and logistical aspects of the team.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to play a huge role in helping the Black Stars return to their best form.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh