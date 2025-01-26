Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo scored for AFC Bournemouth in their big win over Nottingham Forest

The Black Stars forward has reached double figures in goal contribution for the second season running

The former Bristol City striker has now matched a record set by former Ghana international Tony Yeboah

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo continued his high-flying campaign with another strike as AFC Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

The Ghana international completed the 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest at Vitality Park with an exquisite finish in the 90th minute.

It was the Ghanaian seventh goal of the season, one short of his total EPL tally last season.

The 25-year-old has now scored seven goals and delivered three assists in the ongoing campaign, making his the second Ghanaian player to make a ten-goal contribution in back-to-back seasons in the Premier League.

Last season, Semenyo scored eight goals and added two assists.

According to Transfermarkt, Yeboah scored 12 goals in the 1994/1995 Premier League season before netting the same tally the following campaign, adding an assist, while playing for Leeds United.

Semenyo's impressive performances in the Premier League has seen him attract interest from some of the big clubs in England including Liverpool. Newcastle United have also been listed as a potential destination for the former Bristol City man.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are now on a run of 11 games without a loss, having won seven and drawn four of those matches.

Bournemouth tear apart Nottingham

In a dominant display from the Cherries, it was the in-form Justin Kluivert who opened the scoring for the host with a long-range drive in the ninth minute.

The Dutch forward turned provider later, serving Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara with Bournemouth's second in the 55th minute of a blistering second-half performance.

Kluivert, who netted a hat-trick against Newcastle last week, saw his second strike of the day ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee check.

Ouattara netted his second of the game on the hour mark before completing his hat-trick with three minutes remaining.

Semenyo then completed victory with a ferocious strike in the 90th minute.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said after the game, as quoted by the BBC:

"It was a great result. We knew we were facing a very good team and that they were also coming in a very good run but in this game I think to score first is key.

"In most of their last games they have been winning form the first half and then it becomes the game that they want. The goal from Justin in the beginning helped us and made the game look better for us."

Mcmanaman hails Antoine Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has extolled the qualities of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

The former Real Madrid player was left impressed with the improvement in his game play following his performance against Newcastle United.

Semenyo has scored and assisted in AFC Bournemouth's last three matches in the FA Cup and the English Premier League.

