A 16-year-old footballer is battling his life after he was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by his coach

The incident happened at the Siano Soccer Academy and the player is currently receiving treatment

The mother of the footballer has called on the public to support her son after three years of suffering the alleged abuse

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young football from Kumasi is currently battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was allegedly repeatedly sodomised by his coach.

The footballer, only 16-year-old, referred to as Ransford was a victim of sexual assault after his coach, known as Ibrahim Anyass, performed the act on him.

The mother of the footballer has urged the public to support her son, who is currently on his sick bed in Kumasi.

16-year-old footballer in Kumasi suffers sexual abuse from coach. Photo: Jean Pierre Michel.

Source: Getty Images

Ransford had the opportunity to join West Africa Football Academy, but his mother refused to let him because she could not allow her son to be taken away.

However, she later decided to let him enrol at Siano Soccer Academy, where the unfortunate incident happened. Ransford has been with the club for the past three years.

Mother of footballer narrates ordeal

The teen footballer's mother, who hails from Asamanye in the Ashanti Region, opened up about her child's ordeal during a radio interview.

She told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by Pulse:

"I was initially hesitant and didn't want my son to leave home because of how he is. He's someone who does not like eating and needs special attention so I always wanted to be close to him. Eventually, I had to release him because I didn't want to be accused of blocking my son's path to success. He was taken to a team at Amasaman in Accra. For three years, I visited him periodically with food items until recently when I fell ill.

"While I was unwell, I tried consistently to reach the coach but he never answered any of my calls. After successive failures, I used someone's phone to call the coach and he picked this time around. I spoke to my son and told him that I had been unwell for some time. I also quizzed him on why he had never called me and he said their phones were seized.

"Two weeks later, I received information that my son was sick, so I called the coach, who downplayed the seriousness of the situation. As a mother, I was not okay with the situation so I decided to visit the place and see things for myself. The coach had promised that my son was receiving healthcare but I discovered that it wasn't true. He only took him to the hospital on the eve of my visit.

"Immediately, I saw my son, I knew that he would be dead if I didn't take any action within three days. So I forcefully brought back my son and for the last three months, we've been moving from hospitals. I thought he had been cursed so I pressed him to tell me the truth about his situation. One day, he told me that he was sodomized by the coach. He immediately went into a coma after the confession and for the past three months, he has been battling for his life. I haven't slept since."

Kotoko sign Daniel Adjetey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Daniel Adrian Adjetey.

The right-back joins the Porcupine Warriors on a one-and-a-half-year deal after successfully passing his medical in Kumasi on Monday.

Adrian Adjetey returns to Ghana after spells in Denmark and Latvia with Naestved and BFC Daugavpils, respectively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh