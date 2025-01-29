The Ghana FA has made new changes to the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a winless run in the qualifiers

This marked the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions failed to qualify for the continent's premier tournament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has undertaken a significant restructuring of the Black Stars' technical team as part of efforts to revamp the national side ahead of crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This sweeping overhaul follows a thorough technical review, aimed at addressing the team’s recent struggles and ensuring a more competitive squad for future international competitions.

The Ghana FA has made new changes to the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo: @ghanablackstars.

Source: Twitter

With a renewed focus on experience, tactical expertise, and mental fortitude, the GFA has reshuffled key positions within the coaching setup, per Ghanasoccernet.

This move comes in the wake of Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where the team finished last in a group with Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

GFA makes changes in Black Stars technical team

Determined to restore the Black Stars to their former glory, the association has appointed highly regarded German coach Wilfried Schäfer as the team’s new technical advisor, per Ghana FA's website.

Schäfer, who famously led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2002, will also take on the role of football director for the GFA, bringing invaluable experience and strategic insight to both positions.

In another key appointment, Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei has been promoted to the senior team as an assistant coach, replacing Joseph Lauman.

He will work alongside existing assistants John Pantsil and Fatawu Dauda, who continue their roles under head coach Otto Addo.

To enhance the team’s psychological resilience, Belgian sports psychologist Kris Perquy, who boasts 17 years of experience working with the Belgian Football Association and top European clubs, has been brought in to support the squad’s mental preparation.

The Black Stars' analytical and tactical approach will also benefit from the addition of Belgian video analyst Gregory De Grauwe, who has worked with clubs such as Sporting Lokeren and K. Beerschot VA.

De Grauwe holds a UEFA B Coaching License and a degree in physical education, ensuring a data-driven approach to Ghana’s game strategies.

To further strengthen the team’s logistical operations, veteran equipment officers Issah Amadu and Abdul Rahman Alhassan, with a combined 53 years of experience, have been retained.

Top member of the Black Stars to be sacked; details emerge

YEN.com.gh also disclosed that Ameenu Shardow could be relieved of his duties as Black Stars Team manager as early as this month.

Should he survive January, Nabila adds that he might face the axe by February or March.

For context, by the time the Black Stars take to the field for their 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header in March, Shardow may no longer occupy his current position.

Sarkodie spotted with Ghana coaches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie was spotted with Black Stars coaches Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil in Accra.

The former Ghana players were at the launch of Melcom's new branch in Accra, where they got engaged by the multi-award-winning musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh