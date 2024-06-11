Jordan Ayew had a night to remember due to Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers game against CAR

The forward received a plaque and a guard of honour from his colleagues before the game

He scored a historic treble to bolster Ghana to the top of their World Cup Qualifiers group

Ghana beat the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.

The game, which ended 4:3 in favour of the Black Stars, was Jordan Ayew's 104th appearance for the country since his debut in September 2010.

A brief ceremony was held before the CAR fixture in honour of Jordan Ayew's 100 cap milestone.

Jordan Ayew Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars

Jordan Ayew receives Golden Boot

Jordan Ayew had a night to remember during Ghana's game against the Central African Republic.

After scoring the game's first goal, he went on to score two more, registering Ghana's first hat-trick since 2017.

He now places sixth on the Black Stars' top scorers list behind Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah, and the country's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

Jordan Ayew is the only player in Ghana's squad who is on the Black Stars' all-time top scorers list.

Before the game, Jordan Ayew received a golden boot from the GFA to mark his 100th cap milestone for Ghana.

Fans react to Jordan Ayew's 100th cap celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jordan Ayew's milestone.

@VShuaib said:

We need Brazil,Argentina,France,Italy,Germany and England in our group

@kelvinermac wrote:

What a way to reach that milestone

@ClareTergu noted:

Jordan should know that we Ghanaians appreciate him

@yhaw_shortcode added:

This performance doesn’t mean you should call his brother again, man is so finished

Black Stars' new captain petitions the government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had visited the Black Stars in Kumasi.

The team's new captain, Thomas Partey, leveraged the opportunity to request a standard national football stadium to help the Black Stars play better football.

