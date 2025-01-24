Asamoah Gyan has reacted after a video of Richard Ofori's AFCON mistake was shared on social media a year on

The Black Stars shot-stopper made a costly error as Ghana exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

Ghana suffered group-stage elimination after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their final group game

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has expressed disappointment after a video of goalkeeper Richard Ofori's AFCON error was shared on social media.

The Black Stars goalkeeper's mistake cost Ghana as the former African champions exited the tournament in Ivory Coast last year.

The moment shared on X, marked exactly a year the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Mozambique at the Stade Ebimpe in Abidjan.

Under the post, Gyan expressed his dismay, quizzing whether it was necessary, as he felt it was brought up to incite people to insult the goalkeeper.

"And you in sighting people to insult him right? If this is the best news you can write about, then well done," he posted.

Meanwhile, Ofori, who now plays for South African club AmaZulu, has since not been part of the Black Stars, missing the AFCON qualifiers as Ghana failed to make it to Morocco 2025.

The former Orlando Pirates shot-stopper is yet to announce his retirement from international football despite the consistent snub.

The 31-year-old has made 33 appearances for the senior national team of Ghana since making his debut in October 2015.

The Black Stars will, however, return to action in March for the resumption of the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana will face Madagascar and Chad.

Ofori apologises to Ghanaians

Following the disappointing Africa Cup of Nations performance in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars deputy captain apologised to Ghanaians.

He posted on Instagram:

"To the wonderful people of Ghana, I humbly extend my heartfelt apologies for our team’s performance at AFCON. As a collective, we fell short. We gave our all in previous games, and it pains me that we couldn’t achieve the desired result in the end.

"I want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and reassure you that we love God and are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to work harder, address our mistakes, and strive for a better outcome in the future. Your understanding means the world to us."

The Black Stars failed to win a game at the tournament, losing one and drawing two games.

Having had a poor tournament two years earlier, the Black Stars travelled to Abidjan with hopes of bouncing back from the disappointment of Cameroon 2021.

However, they opened their tournament with a defeat to Cape Verde before putting up a strong performance against Egypt in the second match, drawing 2-2, thanks to a Mohammed Kudus brace.

In the final game against Mozambique, the team threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

Fans remember Ofori's howler

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars fans have taken to social media to react after a video of goalkeeper Richard Ofori's howler, which led to Ghana's AFCON 2023 elimination, was shared.

With the Black Stars leading 2-1 against Mozambique and a minute remaining for the team to progress to the second round of the competition, Ofori inadvertently touched the ball, which was headed for a goalkeeper.

The resulting corner kick led to an equaliser, which effectively led to the Black Stars' exit.

