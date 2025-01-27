Kwesi Appiah's Sudan handed tough draw at AFCON 2025

Kwesi Appiah, who is now in charge of Sudan, will have to contend with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso in Group E at the 2025 AFCON

The tournament which will be held in Morocco will see defending champions Ivory Coast lock horns against Cameroon in Group F

Ghana failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time since 2004 after failing to win any of their five Group F games

The draw for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 is complete, placing coach James Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in Group E alongside 2019 champions Algeria in Morocco.

Appiah, a celebrated Ghanaian football legend, has once again made his mark on African football by steering the war-torn nation to AFCON qualification, notably at the expense of his home country, Ghana.

Despite the challenges posed by a devastating civil war that forced Sudan to play all their qualifiers away from home, Appiah's exceptional leadership and tactical acumen have galvanized a team and a nation, offering a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

Sudan handed tricky draw

And the East African country has been handed a tricky draw, as they will have to contend with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso in Group E.

Other AFCON groups

The draw for the 2025/26 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations has taken place, with hosts Morocco facing Mali, Zambia and Comoros in Group A.

Seven-time champions Egypt, who will likely be led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, will play South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B.

In Group C, Nigeria will start their campaign to win a first Afcon title since 2013 by taking on Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Senegal won a memorable first title in 2021 and the the Teranga Lions will play DR Congo, Benin and Botswana, with the Zebras making their just their second Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

In Group E, Algeria will play Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan, while Group F will stage a mouth-watering clash between rivals Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon, as well as Gabon and Mozambique.

Cote d’Ivoire are the defending champions and the the tournament will begin on 21 December with Morocco opening against Comoros.

The final will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 18 January 2026.

