Barcelona returned to winning ways after they made light work of Real Mallorca on Tuesday evening

Lamine Yamal's return to full fitness was on full display as he delivered a crucial assist for Raphinha’s second goal in the match

His impactful performance provided a much-needed boost for Barcelona, who had been struggling during his absence

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal blended brilliance with humour after his brilliant trivela assist in Barcelona’s 5-1 triumph over Real Mallorca.

The teenage sensation made a triumphant return to Barcelona’s starting XI after an ankle injury, inspiring the team to a dominant victory on Tuesday night.

Lamine Yamal showcased his lighthearted personality, revealing his knowledge of the popular FIFA video game series.

Source: Getty Images

During Yamal’s four-week absence, Hansi Flick's side struggled, managing just one point in three La Liga games and allowing Real Madrid to close the gap at the top of the table to a single point.

Tuesday’s emphatic win at Mallorca not only ended their three-match winless streak but also highlighted the Spain international’s immense influence on the team.

Yamal teaches FIFA moves after brilliant assist

The 17-year-old dazzled on the night, using the outside of his left foot to deliver a pinpoint assist for Raphinha to score Barca's third goal.

The skilful pass, known as a trivela, is quickly becoming one of Yamal’s trademarks.

When asked by Esport3 on how to replicate the move in the FIFA video game, the winger showcased his playful side, laughing as he replied:

“I think you press L2, I think.”

Yamal’s humorous response highlighted his down-to-earth nature and willingness to engage in playful banter.

Yamal declares himself fully fit

Yamal has confirmed he is back to full fitness following his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games.

"My ankle is 100% recovered now," Yamal said after Barcelona's emphatic win via Tribuna.

"I get nervous watching matches from home. I'm happy to be back on the pitch."

The 17-year-old's return was marked by an impactful performance, including a sublime assist for Raphinha's second goal.

His sharpness and creativity were a much-needed boost for the Catalan giants, who had struggled in his absence, managing just one point in two games.

Yamal’s presence and influence have become pivotal for Barcelona, and his return has reignited hope as the team continues its title challenge.

Lamine Yamal draws comparisons to Vinicius Junior

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yamal has been likened to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, with some pundits suggesting he might surpass the Brazilian in specific areas of his game.

Former Spain international Marcos Senna praised Yamal’s extraordinary technical abilities, emphasizing that his remarkable skill set could eventually see him eclipse the achievements of the Los Blancos winger.

Source: YEN.com.gh