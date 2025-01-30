Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is on a tour of Europe ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Black Stars coach paid a visit to midfielder Thomas Partey at his base in London, England

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar in March when the World Cup qualifiers resume

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is actively preparing for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to resume in March.

As part of his scouting and player engagement tour, the German-trained coach has visited key players in Europe, including experienced midfielder Thomas Partey.

Ghana coach Otto Addo paid a visit to midfielder Thomas Partey at his base in London, England. Photo: @ghanablackstars.

After the Black Stars' disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, pressure is mounting on Addo to secure a World Cup spot for the Black Stars.

His latest visit to Partey suggests the midfielder remains a crucial part of his plans for the qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

In a photo shared on social media, Addo looks to have shared his plans with the Arsenal midfielder, who is expected to play a key role in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars gaffer also posed for a photo with Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta.

Partey, who has struggled with injuries this season, is expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s campaign.

Partey wanted to boycott Black Stars games?

Addo's visit comes after YEN.com.gh reported that Partey was set to boycott the Black Stars if Otto Addo continues as Ghana’s head coach, according to journalist Listowell Mensah.

The rift between Partey and Addo is said to have deepened after the midfielder was controversially left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November 2024.

"If Otto Addo stays, Partey will not play for Ghana. He has made his decision. The same goes for Semenyo and Djiku," Mensah alleged.

Addo to visit other Ghanaian stars in England

Beyond Partey, Addo’s trip to England allows him to monitor several other key Ghanaian players, including Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fatawu Issahaku.

His visit comes at a crucial time as he looks to strengthen the squad ahead of the decisive qualifiers.

The Black Stars are determined to secure their fifth World Cup appearance and currently sit joint top of their qualification group alongside Comoros.

With three wins in four matches, including a crucial away victory against Mali, Ghana remains in strong contention for a place in the 2026 tournament.

Otto Addo visits Djiku

YEN.com.gh also reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo is in Turkey as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which return in March.

Addo as part of his preparations for the upcoming matches in March visited experienced defender Alexander Djiku.

Djiku missed Ghana's last two matches in the AFCON qualifiers due to an injury.

However, he is expected to return to the team in March for the games against Chad and Madagascar.

GFA confirms Otto Addo stay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has decided on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The German-trained gaffer has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo's team finished bottom of their group during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, failing to win a single game. Read more:

