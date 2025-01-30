A vigil was held for the 23-year-old Ghanaian student who was killed in Canada earlier this month

Family and friends of Alfred Okyere gathered at the place where he was killed to honour his life and mourn his passing

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video mourned with the family for their loss

It was a sad sight to behold as hundreds gathered in Saskatoon, Canada for a vigil to honour the life of the late Ghanaian student who was killed earlier this month.

Family, friends and colleagues thronged the place where Alfred Okyere was killed with lit candles to show solidarity and pay their respects to the deceased.

Hundreds attend a vigil for the late Alfred Okyere, the Ghanaian student who was killed in Canada. Photo credit: @cbcsasknews/TikTok

Augustine Farley, brother-in-law of Alfred Okyere in an interview expressed deep sorrow that the 23-year-old was no more.

He shared fond memories of Alfred and hoped that justice would be served.

"He was a harmless student, very friendly, loving and kind. He had a shy smile about him, he was very hardworking. He wanted to make an impact and contribute to the society that gave him an opportunity to live here."

"Wherever Alfred is looking down upon us, he will be glad we came together to stand for him at the place where he breathed his last. On that very day when it happened some of his coworkers said his last words were 'Help help'. He shouted, he screamed and tonight these are our words to the justice system, we say help. Give us justice and accountability."

He said the sister of Alfred Okyere was still distraught over the tragic incident.

"The family is holding up in times like this, my wife could not come here because it will be a terrible reminder of what happened that day. It is very hard for us as a family."

Kofi Ofosuhene, the Ghanaian Canadian Asociation Saskatoon Organiser also eulogised Alfred Okyere.

"We still don't believe this. Unless probably I see the body I can believe that Alfred is gone. Because he was a very quiet guy and this happening to him was a surprise to all of us, especially in the Ghanaian community."

Details on Alfred Okyere's demise

Alfred is reported to have been killed by a friend and co-worker.

The 53-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a knife stabbing him 17 times without any provocation.

He was, however, arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Watch the video below:

Peeps mourn Alfred Okyere

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video consoled the grieving family.

alivli7825th alivli7825 commented:

"My deepest condolences to his families and friends, RIP Alfred..I'm praying for comfort to this family and friends."

Leslie McCartney indicated:

"So sad, so senseless. My condolences to all the family."

NotSlimDefinitelyShady wrote:

"I really want to know what exactly transpired. I don’t know how something so severe could happen during work and no one else could have stepped in to stop it. This is heartbreaking."

bodaniyi

"My deepest condolences."

MFdoodl indicated:

"This is a terrible tragedy. I feel so sorry for your loss. I am so sorry this ever happened."

Shevy David wrote:

"My deepest sympathies to family during this difficult time. May the almighty comfort you all in the days ahead. Huggs"

Father of 4 killed in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 39-year-old Ghanaian immigrant in Canada was killed.

Adu Boakye became a victim of the shooting that occurred in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

The father of four died after he succumbed to his injuries.

