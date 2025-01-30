The video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after finding out that he fathered another man's child for nine years has gone viral

He found out the truth after a paternity test proved that his wife had cheated on him with another man

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have chided the woman for cheating on her husband

A Ghanaian man was enveloped in sorrow after finding out the result of a paternity test.

It all happened after he initially appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV to lament about the attitude of his wife and demand that a paternity test be done on his two children.

A Ghanaian man weeps after finding he is not the biological father of his nine-year-old daughter. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/TV

The moment of truth came when the contents of the paternity test were read out to him only to realise he was not the biological father of his nine-year-old daughter.

At that moment, the young man could not contain sorrow as he burst into tears not minding the fact that his display of sadness was being watched by many on television.

The man's wife acted surprised as she tried to explain what might have led to her infidelity.

After putting himself together, the man opened up on how people tried to talk him out of marrying his wife due to her promiscuity.

He then told the show host Auntie Naa that he needed an amount of Gh¢70,000 as recompense for the money spent on fathering a child that was not biologically his.

Ghanaians blast woman over her infidelity

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video chided the woman for her infidelity.

@queenriegnsadepa8727 commented:

"I can feel the love the father have for the daughter."

@paboagye100 indicated:

"Auntie Naa please do DNA on both parents together with the children. The child could have been switched at birth and doesn’t belong to either parents."

@Barefakt wrote:

"Young ladies should learn about family planning and stop making pregnancy the first thing in a relationship."

Woman calls for mandatory DNA testing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman has expressed worry as to why paternity tests are not made mandatory.

The young woman complained that there was an increase in cases where many men were fathering kids that were not theirs.

She went on to say that many men are raising children who are not theirs, which saddens her.

