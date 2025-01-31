Tariq Lamptey: Dutch giants Ajax interested in Ghana defender

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has emerged as a transfer target for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam days before the close of the January window.

The Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back has six months left on his current deal and could talk a club of his choice before the summer transfer window.

Lamptey, who is having a decent campaign, has not been a regular starter for Fabian Hurzeler's team, forcing him to access his options.

According to reports in England, Ajax are ready to table a 1.5 million pound offer for the Ghana international.

Meanwhile, Lamptey played full throttle at the City Grounds on Saturday as Brighton suffered a 7-0 humiliation to Nottingham Forest.

The Black Stars wing-back was deployed as a left-back by manager Hurzeler.

The 24-year-old has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and delivering two assists for the Seagulls.

Source: AFP