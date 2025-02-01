Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has reportedly emerge as a transfer target for Dutch giants Ajax

The Black Stars right-back could leave Brighton and Hove Albion for the Dutch Eredivisie in the transfer window

Lamptey, who previously played for English giants Chelsea, has struggled for game time at Brighton

Ajax Amsterdam are preparing to make a move for Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey in the winter transfer window.

Lamptey, who is in the final six months of his contract at Brighton and Hove Albion, can start talks with any club of his choice before the summer transfer window in July.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistent game time under manager Fabian Hurzeler and talks of a new contract has stalled.

Ajax set to make move for Tariq Lamptey. Photo: Clive Rose/ Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ajax have shown interest in the versatile wing-back and are set to make an offer for his services.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the Dutch Eredivisie giants are preparing £1.5 million pounds for the Black Stars player.

Lamptey has spent five seasons at the Amex Park but his career at Brighton has been blighted with injuries.

However, this season, the former England youth international has registered a four-goal contribution in 10 Premier League games. Both of his goals in December 2024 were nominated for goal of the month in the English topflight.

On Saturday, Lamptey played 90 minutes as Brighton suffered their heaviest defeat in the league this season following a 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The England-born defender is expected to return to the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Lamptey needs fresh start somewhere

Following the news of Ajax's interest, YEN.com.gh caught up with sports journalist, Abubakar Adams, who stated that the defender needs to leave England.

"He has been in England his entire life. He had good moments at Chelsea. Brighton was supposed to be home but the injuries and changes to managers have tremendously affected his time at the club.

"However, anytime he is full fit, he is one of the important players for Brighton. In December last year, he had a very good run but the moment Joel Veltman returned he had to be relegated to the bench again.

"I strongly believe it is time to leave England and move to a team that will give him consistent game time as well as take off some pressure on him. There were reports of him joining Marseille last summer but it did not happen. A move to Ajax would be perfect for him."

Yeboah joins LAFC in USA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian attacking midfielder Yaw Yeboah has sealed a move to Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

The former Ghana U23 captain joins the Califonia-based club on a two-year deal after LA FC acquired his Right of First Refusal from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Yeboah has been playing in the MLS since 2022, when he joined Columbus Crew from Polish outfit Wisla Krakow.

