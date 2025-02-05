AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane has backed Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori despite mistakes

The Ghana international netted an own goal in the game against Kaizer Chiefs in the South African league

Ofori, who previously played for South African giants Orlando Pirates, joined AmaZulu FC in September 2024

Arthur Zwane, the coach of AmaZulu FC, has defended Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori despite costing his side victory after committing an error in the draw against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper scored an own-goal as AmaZulu shared the spoils with Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ofori, who had earlier let the ball pass under his armpit, split the ball into his own net in a dramatic minute.

AmaZulu FC coach backs Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori after mistake against Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Twitter/ @soccer_laduma.

Source: Twitter

Zwane admitted the errors cost his side but defended Ofori for keeping them in the game.

“Unfortunately, football is a game of mistakes. But as I said earlier on, he kept us in the game in the first half. Sometimes, when the pressure mounts, you are bound to crack,": he told Super Sports TV.

"I think he made those crucial mistakes that both of them on any given day, you would save them, make them look easy, but it happens," he added.

“Now it’s our job as coaches to try and help him psychologically because we need him. He’s been doing fantastically well for the team."

Ofori joined AmaZulu in September 2024 after leaving Orlando Pirates in July 2024.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper has made 11 appearances this season for AmaZulu in the league, keeping three clean sheets, per Transfermarkt.

Ofori's error cost Ghana at AFCON

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper hogged the headlines at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after a similar mistake in the game against Mozambique.

The Black Stars were leading 2-1 and were on the verge of reaching the knockout stage of the competition when Ofori forced an avoidable corner kick.

The resulting set piece led to an equaliser which effectively kicked Ghana out of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ofori has since lost his position at the national team and has nit received an invite since January 2024. The AmaZulu shot-stopper has represented Ghana at various competitions, including multiple Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans react after Ofori error

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been trending on social media after scoring a ridiculous own goal in the game between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs in the South African league.

The Ghana international erroneously parried the ball into his own net, reminiscent of the corner kick he conceded during the Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique.

The error earned Kaizer Chiefs a point at the famous FNB Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh