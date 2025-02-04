Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori is facing missive criticism on social media after another error

The Black Stars shot-stopper scored an own goal as Amazulu were held by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday

Ofori, who made a similar mistake during AFCON 2023, join the South African club in September 2024

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been trending on social media after scoring a ridiculous own goal in the game between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs in the South African league.

The Ghana international erroneously parried the ball into his own net, reminiscent of the corner kick he conceded during the Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique.

The error earned Kaizer Chiefs a point at the famous FNB Stadium.

Fans took to social media to criticise the Ghanaian shot-stopper for his mistake as AmaZulu let their lead slip three minutes Elmo Kambindo had scored.

How fans reacted:

@TheKingAdjor posted:

Richard Ofori you again Ei! Challey.

@thomasmlambo wrote:

Richard Ofori literally claws Chiefs back into the game.. What a howler..

@theyawofosu added:

Kaizer Chiefs just scored this goal against Amazulu in the SA league. Amazulu goalkeeper is Ghana’s Richard Ofori

@JoySportsGH tweeted:

Memories of 2023 AFCON? Richard Ofori scores a comical own goal for Kaizer Chiefs to make it 2-2 against his team, AmazuZulu, in the South African league.

@Thabo_Ramohapi wrote:

Whoever released Richard Ofori at Orlando Pirates, deserves to be awarded Order of Mapungubwe by President Cyril Ramaphosa. AmaZulu FC are in serious trouble.Richard Ofori is lwabis

@official_clev tweeted:

Richard Ofori won’t stop this nonsense

@Fentuo_ posted:

Richard Ofori loves to touch the ball without actually saving it, doesn’t he? lol

@asacksportsGH added:

Former Black Stars Goalkeeper Richard Ofori commits another wonderful blunder as Amazululu faces off Kaizer Chiefs.

@Joashnuguja wrote:

Ghanaian international goalkeeper Richard Ofori just scored this bizarre own goal against Kaizer Chiefs

@Scott_Geelan added:

The extraordinary own goal will grab the headlines, but the whole clip is just a flabbergasting display of declined athleticism for Richard Ofori. A shame, because at his peak he was a very capable goalkeeper, but an absolute shadow of himself now. Slow, not explosive, lost

Gyan defends Richard Ofori

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has expressed disappointment after a video of goalkeeper Richard Ofori's AFCON error was shared on social media.

The Black Stars goalkeeper's mistake cost Ghana as the former African champions exited the tournament in Ivory Coast last year.

The moment shared on X, marked exactly a year the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Mozambique at the Stade Ebimpe in Abidjan.

