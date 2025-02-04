The mother of the Asante Kotoko fan who lost his life after a Ghana Premier League game is demanding return of son

The fan, popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically passed away after a heated moment between fans of both club

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, spoke to the mother of the late football fan

Mother of popular Asante Kotoko fan who passed away on Sunday after the game against Nsoatreman FC has been left inconsolable following the news of her son's demise.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, sadly passed away after allegedly being attacked by fans of Nsoatreman.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection to the fan's unfortunate passing.

Mother of late football fan begs IGP to find person's involved in son's passing. Photo: Twitter/ @LuvFM995.

Former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, is among the three apprehended by the Police.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on social media, the mother of Nana Pooley could not hold back her tears as the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, spoke to her via phone.

"All I want is for truth to prevail. Anybody involved in the death my son, please let me see that person. Please, let me see that person," she said in the video.

Nana Pooley is a staunch supporter of the club and follows them to various match centres. He is also a father and the breadwinner of his family.

"Wherever Kotoko goes, he will follow them. Kotoko, bring back my son. Nana Yaw come back," she continued. "I don't know the path to the market, he does everything for us. I ma the one who has passed on not my son," she added.

Ghana Premier League suspended

The Ghana Football Association has suspended matchday 20 games following the ugly events of Sunday at the Nana Kronomansah Park in Nsuatre. The game which ended with Kotoko losing 1-0, led to three players being shown a red card.

The GFA held a meeting on Monday to make a decision on the Premier League before later facing the various clubs in another crunch discussion.

A statement on the FA's website read:

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to postpone the next round of league matches (Matchday 20) following the violent incidents and fatality that occurred at the match played between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko over the weekend.

"This move is aimed at creating space for the GFA to engage with relevant stakeholders and discuss the ramifications of the violence.

"The postponement will allow the GFA to assess the situation, consult with stakeholders, and develop strategies to prevent such incidents in the future."

Kotoko fan passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League left a bitter sight after a clash between fans and players of both clubs.

The game which ended with the home side Nsoatreman FC wining by a goal to nil, reportedly led to a fan losing his life.

In video shared on social media, fans, players and officials were engaged in a heated moment with bottles thrown onto the pitch.

