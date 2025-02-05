Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has shared his excitement after sealing a move to Celtic in Scotland

The former Black Stars player arrived in Scotland on Tuesday after completing his loan move to transfer deadline day

Schlupp, who played for Leicester City and Crystal Palace in England, has signed a six month loan deal

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has disclosed his desire to help Scottish giants Celtic advance to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Schlupp joined Celtic on transfer deadline day on loan from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The experienced midfielder is expected to play a key role for the Scottish side in the league and in Europe.

Celtic have been drawn against European heavyweights Bayern Munich in the playoffs of the new UEFA Champions League format.

Ahead of the first leg on February 12, 2025, at Parkhead, Schlupp shared his confidence in the team's ability to face the German club.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

“I’ve watched the other Champions League games and the boys have performed so well in it,.

“To be able to get a draw like Bayern Munich is very exciting for the fans and everyone involved with the club but, again, it’s a game that we’re obviously going to go and try to win.

“As much as enjoying the experience, it’s a game that we want to win and try to get through the play-offs.

“I know players who have worked under the manager and they’ve always said the same thing – great coach, great guy and if you work hard for him he’ll be great for you.

“So that’s what I’m planning to do. I want to repay him for the faith he has in bringing me here, and hopefully I can do that with some good performances and hopefully we, as a squad, can achieve some great things.”

Schlupp excited to join Celtic

Despite spending most of his career in England, the 32-year-old with over 400 appearances in the Premier League, is excited by the prospects of playing in the Scottish league.

“I’m super excited," Jeffrey Schlupp admitted. “It’s actually been one of my dreams, as much as many others, to play for such a great club like Celtic.

Schlupp has been named in Celtic's squad for the game against Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Schlupp joins Celtic in Scotland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Scottish giants Celtic on transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace.

The former Black Stars midfielder signed a deal to join Celtic on loan till the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Schlupp, a one-time English Premier League winner, arrives with enormous experience, having played 400 games in the top division.

