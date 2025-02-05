Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has turned 40 and was celebrated by his Al Nassr teammates

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was presented with a special cake by his teammates during training

Ronaldo and his teammates, who are determined to win the Saudi Pro League this season, face Al Feiha on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo received a special birthday present from his Al Nassr teammates as he turned 40 on February 5, 2025.

The Portugal forward was welcomed to training on Wednesday in celebratory mood, as his teammates sang and chanted birthday wishes to the club legend.

Ronaldo, who previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has enjoyed an outstanding career and keeps going at 40.

Al Nassr celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo on 40th birthday. Photo: Twitter/ @AlNassrFC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, his teammates including Senegal star Sadio Mane gathered and wished him the best with new arrival Jhon Duran claiming Ronaldo is the best in the history of the game.

"Guys, for me it is a pleasure. Thank you for the present. 39 is a good age. All I hope is in two days we can we the match and it will be the best present for me," he said before cutting the cake.

Ronaldo and his teammates are preparing ahead of the game against Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 7.

The Knights of Najd sits third on the league table, eight points adrift of leaders Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid all-time top scorer has netted 23 goals in 24 matches for AL Nassr this season.

Ronaldo rates Saudi Pro League over MLS

The legendary footballer took a dig at the Major League Soccer, claiming the Saudi Pro League is better than the United States Soccer league.

Ronaldo told El Chiringito, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“People don’t know. People talk too much and give opinions without knowing. "That’s normal. Sometimes I feel bad because the reality is completely different when people talk about Saudi Arabia and when they talk about the United States, for example.

“Of course, of course [MLS is weaker]. But because it’s Saudi Arabia, people look down on it a bit more," Ronaldo said. "But I also know that the people who talk don’t know what they’re saying. Only those who play here, only those who are in the league, know. You have to give it the credit it deserves.”

Mane hosts MMA star Francis Ngannou

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane welcomed Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou to his home in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool player has been plying his trade in the Middle Eastern country in the past two years and he is teammates with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo have been integral to Al Nassr's recent success, including winning the Arab Cup two years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh