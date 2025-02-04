Former Leicester City midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has secured a transfer deadline day move to Celtic FC

The versatile Ghanaian midfielder joins the Scottish giants from English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace

Schlupp, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, is expected to play a huge role in Celtic's campaign

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has joined Scottish giants Celtic on transfer deadline day from Crystal Palace.

The former Black Stars midfielder signed a deal to join Celtic on loan till the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Schlupp, a one-time English Premier League winner, arrives with enormous experience, having played 400 games in the top division.

The German-born Ghanaian started his career at Leicester, going through the ranks before becoming a key member of Claudio Ranieri's league winning team in 2016.

He left a season later to join Crystal Palace, where he has made 250 appearances for the club.

However, under Oliver Glasner, the 32-year-old has struggled for game time, seeing only 94 minutes of Premier League action in 12 matches. He was an unused substitute in Palace's victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

Schlupp told Celtic, as quoted by the club's website:

“I have spoken to Brendan, and I am really looking forward to working with him and the lads in the squad as we aim to bring more silverware to our supporters.

“The team has already done brilliantly this season, both domestically and in Europe, and I know I am joining a really successful team, but I want to add to this, to play my own part and help us achieve even more.

“I can’t wait to get started, to pull on those famous green and white hoops, meet the fans and give everything I have to bring us more and more good times.”

Rogers delighted with capture of Schlupp

Celtic manager Brendan Rogers has expressed excitement with the signing of the experienced midfielder, claiming he will be a great addition to the team.

He said:

“I am really pleased that we have been able to bring Jeffrey to the club. I know he will love it at Celtic and I am sure our fans will love him and what he can bring to us.

“He is a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility.

“I know that he can be a really important addition to our squad this season.”

Danso seals move to Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspurs have announced the signing of Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso in the winter transfer window.

The highly-rated defender joins Spurs on loan till the end of the season from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The North London club have the option of making the deal a permanent one in the summer transfer window.

