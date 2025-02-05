Nico Williams has settled the debate on who is the better player between himself and his elder sibling, Inaki

The Williams brothers were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, who migrated to the European country in the early 90s

Both players have been integral for Athletic Bilbao and will be key in the club's pursuit of laurels this season

In recent years, the Williams brothers have dazzled fans with their blistering pace and relentless work ethic, but the question of who stands out as the better footballer has lingered.

That debate was put to rest when Nico Williams was confronted with the question in a rapid-fire interview.

Nico Williams has weighed in on who is the better player between himself and elder brother Inaki Williams. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Nico vs Inaki: Who's the better player?

When asked to choose between himself and his elder brother, Inaki, the 22-year-old didn’t hesitate—he backed himself without a second thought, per Prodirectsoccer on Instagram.

Since making his breakthrough in 2021, the Pamplona-born winger has developed into one of the most electrifying wide players in modern football.

His quick feet, explosive acceleration, and ability to torment defenders earned him a place in Spain’s squad for Euro 2024. He didn’t just participate—he thrived.

Nico played a pivotal role in La Roja’s record-extending fourth European Championship triumph, even finding the net in the 2-1 victory over England in the final.

His standout performances sparked interest from European giants, including Barcelona and several Premier League sides.

However, instead of making a high-profile move, he chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao, where he continues to refine his craft.

Inaki’s longevity and leadership

While Nico’s stock continues to rise, Inaki has been a model of consistency and resilience for more than a decade at Bilbao.

The Ghana international may not be renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, but his sheer speed, tireless work rate, and leadership make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Unlike his younger brother, Inaki opted to represent Ghana at the international level, featuring for the Black Stars since 2022.

His decision was driven by a deep connection to his Ghanaian roots, making him a key figure in the national setup.

Nico and Inaki: A trophy-winning duo

Beyond individual comparisons, both siblings played crucial roles in Athletic Bilbao’s historic Copa del Rey triumph last season, ending the club’s 40-year wait for silverware.

Their synergy and determination have carried into the current campaign, where they have already combined for 14 goals in La Liga, according to One versus one.

As Los Rojiblancos continue their fight for domestic glory alongside powerhouses like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, the Williams brothers remain central to Bilbao’s ambitions.

Whether one is better than the other remains subjective, but together, they are rewriting the club’s history.

Inaki and Nico share brotherly moment after Euro 2024

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Inaki Williams' warm welcome for his younger brother, Nico Williams, as he returned to training following a triumphant European Championship campaign with Spain.

A photo shared on social media captured the Williams brothers sharing a heartfelt moment as they geared up for the 2024/25 season.

