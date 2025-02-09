Southampton manager Ivan Juric has charged Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to improve his goal-scoring ability

The Black Stars winger started for the Saints in their English FA Cup game against Championship side Burney

Southampton suffered a 1-0 home defeat and have been eliminated at the fourth round stage of the FA Cup

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been advised by Southampton manager Ivan Juric to improve his decision-making.

The Ghana international produced another impressive display for the Saints in the English FA Cup game against Burnley.

However, the English Premier League side lost to Burnley and have been eliminated from the competition at the fourth round. Marcus Edwards' 77th minute strike was enough as Burnley stunned Southampton at Saint Mary's.

Reacting to the performance of the team, Juric was impressed with the ability of Sulemana but admitted he has to improve his decision-making.

He said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

"He did some really good things, I think he's a little bit impatient at the moment, and he wants to do one-on-one in the situation that he has to play.

"I think it's normal because he's really feeling good, he wants to do his best, and I'm sure that what I saw in training, even today, he will score the goals."

Sulemana scored and assisted in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the third round.

Meanwhile, he is yet to score in the Premier League this season as Southampton battle for survival.

Juric disappointed by Cup exit

Ivan Juric expressed disappointment by his side's failure to progress in the FA Cup after their defeat to Burnley.

He said in the post-match presser:

“There were really good moments, which I think the stadium recognised: when we were pressing the ball, playing forward, we did a lot of good things. There were some moments of the game that we had to score and we didn’t score.

“It was a really good moment for us in the second half and the most part of the first half – that you feel like we are superior, we are dominating, but you have to score and we didn’t score.

“I think individually there were lots of players who played really, really well. Focused, moving the ball, technically, physically; I’m sorry it wasn’t enough for today, but I’m sure we are improving and will be ready for the next match.”

Semenyo scores in FA Cup win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo inspired AFC Bournemouth into the fifth round of the English FA Cup after scoring in the victory over Everton.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Semenyo, a key figure for Andoni Iraola's men, also produced a goal-line clearance late in the game to deny the hosts.

