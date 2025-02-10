Sulley Muntari was mesmerised by big bike riders who dazzled the streets of Accra with their jaw-dropping stunts

The former Black Stars midfielder, aside from his love for football, has a strong passion for bikes and cars

He recently called out Otto Addo and the Black Stars leadership for prematurely naming Mohammed Kudus as captain

Former Ghana international Sulley Ali Muntari was captivated by the breathtaking skills of bikers in the nation's capital over the weekend.

The retired midfielder, known for his fiery personality on and off the pitch, found himself in a relaxed mood as he took in the electrifying spectacle.

Sulley Muntari watched in awe as big bike riders in the capital showed off their stunning skills on the streets of Accra. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH and @goshers_/X.

Muntari mesmerised by stunning bike skills

A video circulating on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the 40-year-old watching in amazement as daredevil riders pulled off jaw-dropping stunts.

Dressed casually in a black T-shirt, matching shorts, white socks, sneakers, and a brown cap complemented by dark sunglasses, Muntari stood mesmerised by the impressive display of control and precision.

For four minutes and thirty-nine seconds, the high-energy performance unfolded, with bikers showcasing a blend of skill, balance, and audacity.

At one point, a rider manoeuvred close to the 2010 UEFA Champions League winner, attempting to impress him with a daring stunt.

Muntari's reaction—equal parts admiration and disbelief—highlighted just how enthralling the moment was.

Muntari's love for cars and bikes

Beyond his love for football, the former Black Stars midfielder has a well-documented passion for automobiles and motorcycles.

His fascination with high-performance machines led him to establish 4FKMotosport in 2013, an exclusive service in Italy that customised luxury cars for elite footballers, musicians, designers, and wealthy clients, as reported by Graphic Online.

Muntari's storied football journey

Muntari’s rise to stardom began in Ghana, where he honed his skills at Liberty Professionals before earning a move to Italy.

In 2001, Udinese secured his signature, and he became a cult hero after a difficult start to life in northeastern Italy. According to Transfemarkt, he made 153 appearances for the Bianconeri.

From there, his career took him across Europe and beyond, featuring for clubs such as Inter Milan, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Sunderland, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruña, and Albacete.

In 2022, the veteran midfielder returned to Ghana, signing for Hearts of Oak, where he brought experience and leadership to the squad before eventually calling time on his illustrious career.

How Spalleti helped Muntari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sulley Muntari revealed that Luciano Spalletti played a key role in shaping his playing style.

The Italian coach's advice during training transformed him into a hard tackler and one of the best of his generation.

